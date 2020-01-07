News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Laois mum gives €312k Lotto winnings to daughter who bought her ticket

By Denise O’Donoghue
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 01:45 PM

A generous mother from Co. Laois gave her daughter a Lotto ticket worth €312,042 after her daughter had originally bought her the ticket on New Year's Eve.

The winning ticket matched five numbers and the bonus ball on the Lotto draw on Wednesday last, one number short of scooping the €4.3 million Lotto jackpot on the night.

“On New Year’s Eve I was on my way home and I swung by Tesco to get a few things and I bought two Lotto tickets, one for me and one for my mum," the daughter said.

"When I got home, I asked her to choose her one. With all the New Year’s happenings we had completely forgotten about the Lotto tickets and it was Friday night when I thought to check them.

"I scanned mine on the National Lottery app and it wasn’t a winner and then scanned mums and the message popped up asking me to get in contact with the Lottery. I went online straight away to check the numbers and sure enough she had all bar one number and the bonus number.

For a split second I thought she was after winning the Lotto!

Upon hearing she had won this substantial prize, in a heart-warming act of kindness, the winner’s mother handed her daughter the winning ticket to keep.

"I was delighted for mum, but she handed me the winning ticket and said that this is for my future. I still can’t believe it and I will use this windfall to look after her and then I’m going to put the rest towards getting my own home in the future. I’ll be eternally grateful to her!"

The Quick Pick ticket was sold at Tesco Extra on James Fintan Lawlor Avenue, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

