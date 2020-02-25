Languages key in overhaul of curriculum

Children born this year could be studying a foreign language by the time they are in third class under new proposals to redevelop the primary school curriculum.

Placing less focus on learning by subject during a child’s first years in school, the changes could see more freedom given to teachers to decide what to dedicate their class time to.

More attention would also be given to studying wellbeing, with the number of hours dedicated to studying physical education, digital learning, and social, personal, and health education likely to increase.

The details are included in the first round of proposals reviewing the primary school curriculum, set out by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA).

The first overhaul of the primary school curriculum in more than 20 years, an extensive consultation on any such changes will now run until October.

With the NCCA aiming to roll out a new curriculum in schools by 2025, the draft proposals present an updated set of priorities for children’s learning and development.

This is to partially reflect the fact that children born this year will start to enter the workforce by 2040.

The proposed changes could see the introduction of seven key ‘competencies’, such as being creative, a digital learner, or mathematical, embedded across the curriculum from junior infants to sixth class.

The restructuring of the curriculum could also see a move away from the focus on learning by subject, particularly during the first four years in primary school.

It is proposed instead that children’s learning would be spread across five broad curriculum areas: Language, maths, science and technology, wellbeing, arts education, and social and environmental education.

Subjects would become more prominent and tailored from third class onwards, while new aspects of learning could be introduced to the classroom such as modern foreign languages, ethics, dance, film, and visual media.

The draft proposals suggest allocating time for teaching, learning, and assessment based on two categories: Minimum curriculum time and flexible time.

Minimum curriculum time would see certain areas given weekly and monthly allocations of hours. For example, language, maths, and wellbeing would be given a weekly allocation of hours in the classroom to reflect their foundational nature in primary school education.

However, science and technology education, social and environmental education, and arts education would be given a monthly allocation of hours.

“By delineating time on a monthly basis, the curriculum gives schools and teachers greater flexibility in deciding how best to utilise time in working towards the learning outcomes in the different curriculum areas,” said the NCCA.

Schools would receive a monthly allocation of ‘flexible time’ to use to prioritise their own goals, needs, and interests.

“Each school decides how to best allocate this time to teaching, learning and assessment,” said the NCCA.

As the name suggests, it is designed to be implemented flexibly and creatively.

- For more information, visit ncca.ie/primary and click ‘have your say’ in the top banner