Landmark Cork bridge to be closed to traffic on consecutive weekends

Cork’s landmark St Patrick’s Bridge is to close to traffic for resurfacing for two weekends in a row later this month as part of its €1.2m restoration.

The work was deferred from early November amid ongoing controversy over the implementation of the afternoon car ban on St Patrick’s St.

But Cork City Council has now advertised a temporary closure of the bridge from 7pm on Friday, January 25, until 6am on Monday, January 28, and again during the same times, from Friday, February 1, to Monday, February 4, to allow Cumnor Construction to resurface the bridge’s carriageways.

Diversions will be in place, with several bus services set to be rerouted and motorists advised to make alternative arrangements.

Northbound traffic from St Patrick’s St should travel via Lavitt’s Quay, Christy Ring Bridge, to Carroll’s Quay, Leitrim St, Coburg St and on to MacCurtain St, or via Merchant’s and Anderson’s Quays to Michael Collins Bridge and St Patrick’s Quay, before turning right onto Bridge St. Pedestrian movement on the bridge will be maintained during the works. Members of the public who wish to object to the temporary closure must do so by next Friday.

Builders and conservation experts have been working on the bridge restoration for several months. Repaired lighting standards, complete with copper-head lighting elements have been fitted and a new street lighting system, whose design was inspired by tramway poles used by the Cork Electric Tramways and Lighting Company, installed.

Wider footpaths have been built, and its stonework has been cleaned, repaired, and repointed under the supervision of conservation experts, given the bridge’s protected structure status.

The 51m-span bridge opened on December 12, 1861.