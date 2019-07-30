News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Landlords will 'flee the market' if taxes aren't reduced, representative body warns

Landlords will 'flee the market' if taxes aren't reduced, representative body warns
Ipav chief executive Pat Davitt. File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 11:11 AM

A group representing auctioneers have warned that a combination of high taxes and over-regulation are causing landlords to leave the market.

The Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (Ipav) cited figures from the Residential Tenancies Board that showed there are over 1,700 fewer landlords in Ireland in 2018 than three years earlier.

Ipav described this as the "tip of the iceberg" as they said they expect the number of landlords to drop again when the 2019 figures come out.

"This very much ties in with the experience of our members," Ipav's chief executive Pat Davitt said.

Mr Davitt said high taxes, excessive regulation and irresponsible tenants were the top reasons given by landlords for leaving the market.

“Many private landlords pay tax rates of 55% on rental income and are subject to stamp duty and capital gains taxes on sales," he explained.

“Yet commercial landlords in the build-to-rent sector pay little or no tax.

“Investment in the private rented sector has become a deeply unattractive proposition for the private landlord, despite record high rents,” he added.

Perceptions rather than reality often influence political debate and ultimately, policy.

Mr Davitt called on the government to improve the tax situation for landlords in the forthcoming Budget.

He also issued this warning if the situation, as far as landlords are concerned, is not improved on.

"We can expect more private landlords, who are the primary providers of accommodation for the less well off, to flee the market," he said.

In 2017, 895,600 people were living in rented accommodation in Ireland.

READ MORE

Helpline supporting victims of crime reports 52% increase in calls since 2015

More on this topic

Supply of private rented tenancies must be protected given very strong demand, warns RTBSupply of private rented tenancies must be protected given very strong demand, warns RTB

Limerick, Galway and Louth had most houses failing to meet minimum standardsLimerick, Galway and Louth had most houses failing to meet minimum standards

Rental costs rise at many times the overall inflation rate Rental costs rise at many times the overall inflation rate

Problem of high rents won't be solved by raising wages, say ISMEProblem of high rents won't be solved by raising wages, say ISME

TOPIC: Rent crisis

More in this Section

Five-year suspended sentence for mother-of-seven who stored over €190,000 of drugsFive-year suspended sentence for mother-of-seven who stored over €190,000 of drugs

Two jailed for inducing dozens to invest over €5m in forestry scamTwo jailed for inducing dozens to invest over €5m in forestry scam

Dublin man gets four years for robbing mobile phone and bottle of wine from Spanish waitressDublin man gets four years for robbing mobile phone and bottle of wine from Spanish waitress

Here's everything you need to know about Public Services CardsHere's everything you need to know about Public Services Cards


Lifestyle

Please the whole clan by booking a break with activities on offer for all ages, says Sarah Marshall.5 European island getaways fit for sun-seeking families

These wood-munching critters are surprisingly common, but it’s always best to tackle them early. Lisa Salmon finds out how.It’s woodworm season: How to spot and treat wood-boring beetles before they cause serious damage

Getting schooled in wine isn’t as daunting as you might think, says Sam Wylie-Harris.7 unexpected wine facts to make you thirsty to learn more

Eoin Edwards hit the road to Ulster, and the Lakeland County of Cavan, for a taste of Downton Abbey-style hospitality.A little piece of Downton Abbey-style heaven in Ulster

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »