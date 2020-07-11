News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Landlords urge removal of Covid-19 crisis rent freeze and eviction ban

Landlords urge removal of Covid-19 crisis rent freeze and eviction ban
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 11, 2020 - 11:03 AM

Landlords are calling on the Housing Minister not to extend the emergency measures introduced to protect renters during the Covid-19 crisis beyond July 20th.

The measures, including a temporary rent freeze and ban on evictions, were signed into law March 27 as thousands lost their jobs as a result of the crisis and were set to expire at the end of June.

The legislation was later extended until July 20, with landlords now fearing another extension by government this month.

The Irish Property Owners Association says the emergency law is protecting anti-social tenants, leading to distressed neighbours.

It wants Minister Darragh O'Brien to allow the private rental market to function in a normal way.

Irish Property Owners Association spokesperson, Margaret McCormick says landlords are facing a range of issues:

“We have breaches of legislation, too many people in accommodation, sometimes animals in accommodation, difficulties that the neighbours are having with the situation.”

“We have pre-Covid arrears, tenancies that had been terminated prior to Covid-19 coming in and those people are allowed to remain in the properties. So we have huge difficulties with the situation.”

Under the emergency legislation, tenants may still be evicted during the emergency period, provided they received a notice of termination that expired before the introduction of the measures.

READ MORE

Less than a third of passengers wearing face masks on public transport

landlordscovid-19rentalemergency legislationrent freezeevictions ban

More in this Section

'Significant' number of substitute teachers will be needed to cover Covid-19 absences'Significant' number of substitute teachers will be needed to cover Covid-19 absences

Medics take to bikes and buses in push for cycling lanes between Cork hospitalsMedics take to bikes and buses in push for cycling lanes between Cork hospitals

Coronavirus: One additional death and 25 new cases confirmedCoronavirus: One additional death and 25 new cases confirmed

Aviation taskforce recommends funding for regional airportsAviation taskforce recommends funding for regional airports


Lifestyle

Des O'Sullivan previews Fonsie Mealy's timed online collector's saleCork silhouettes, a massacre and a landmark of Irish printing

Adopted children and their new parents often need additional support, writes Sharon Ní ChonchúirExtra support makes a world of a difference post-adoption

A slick of thick yellow Jersey cream and a sprinkling of caster sugar, that’s all the first of the new season's organic strawberries need but as they become more abundant, I start to search for other delicious ways to enjoy them.Darina Allen makes the most of summer fruit with these delicious dishes

Derval shares her top kitchen utensils and her recipe for Spicy Chicken Pittas. Derval O'Rourke's must-have kitchen gadgets

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »