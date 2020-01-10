Landlords in Cork and Louth offering rent in exchange for sex in shocking online ads

Househunters may initially think it's a great opportunity: the chance to live rent-free in a granny flat with a harbour view in east Cork.

However, there is a snag: they will need to provide “sexual favours” for their 23-year-old “landlord”.

The ad is one of a growing number on classified ads websites where men look for single women who need free accommodation.

The Echo reporter Ann Murphy posed as prospective tenant when she responded to an advert on one site for a “female tenant into sharing their body twice a week for payment”.

And she discovered that successful applicants wanting to live in the flat, in Cork city’s The Lough area, would have to be vetted first by the landlord’s . . . wife.

There was no such vetting process in store for people who respond to “Granny flat rent free for sexual favours”.

The advertiser states: “Hi, I’m 23 male. I have a granny flat next to my own house “You can have it rent free for sexual favours like bjs and sex. It’s out by whitegate. Lovely views of the sea. Genuine people only need apply thanks.”

And in Drogheda, Co Louth, a landlord is looking for a woman who is on “some form of birth control”.

They say: “Looking for a woman aged 18 to 21 to live for free with me. All she need to do is provide me with sex whenever is needed and keep the house tidy. Must be on some form of birth control.”

Not all the ads offering free accommodation mention sex but either little is left to the imagination or much is left open for misinterpreation.

One current ad, posted by a user with the username “Shaglover”, shows the picture of an immaculate-looking detached house in Cork surrounded by manicured lawns and flowerbeds.

The flower baskets hanging from the first floor outdoor balcony give the appearance of a very conservative, wealthy suburban household.

The picture is posted above the ad and gives what might be wrong the impression the person behind the advert actually lives in this house.

It is posted under an advert entitled: “I pay your rent for a favour from time to time”.

The 35-year-old poster says: “Hey, just as the title says, I will pay rent for the student female in exchange for company. Well, not necessarily student but female is a must. First come, first served.”

Also in Cork, an advertiser says they are “looking to support girl with her rent for jobs”.

And a recent advert in another online classifieds site entitled “Free Bed Room in Wilton” was looking for a “nice lady” to “. . . look after the landlord”.

He wrote: “I have a free bedroom at my home at the moment, available free of charge to a nice lady who would like to share a house. I’m a professional 27-year-old guy. You will just have to keep the house clean and well organised and look after the landlord.”

A single man in Portlaoise has an ad on the same site and is also looking for a “female housekeeper” who can “make dinners and wash clothes in exchange for free rent”.

Another classifieds site carries an advert from a “young man willing to do ANYTHING for college fee”.

He posts his phone number on the ad, and points out: “I’m not shy.”

Elsewhere in the weird and wonderful online classifieds world, a man in the Midlands is currently advertising for nude cleaners.

“I’m looking for a nude female cleaner to help around the house,” the advertiser writes.