Landlords group brings in measures to help tenants during Covid-19 outbreak

Some of the country's biggest institutional landlords will defer rents for tenants negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
They have also committed to offering payment plans and suspending notices to leave.
Members of Irish Institutional Property (IIP) announced a range of measures to protect residential tenants in the coming months.
It followed discussions with Government about how best to support people during the crisis.
"These temporary and emergency measures are intended to support the Government's efforts, and particularly our members' residential rental customers, during this acute phase of the Covid-19 crisis and will be in place and under constant review by our members as necessary," IIP said.
IIP's founding members include Cairn and Glenveagh, both of whom are expanding their reach in the Irish housing market, and Kennedy Wilson, the global real estate firm which counts the Elysian in Cork city in its portfolio.
Pat Farrell, IIP chief executive, said members are "aware that some tenants will experience financial difficulties" during this crisis.
"We want to reassure them that our members stand ready to offer practical support to impacted residential tenants during this
difficult time," he said.
Tenants affected by short-term financial stress are advised to make contact with landlords as soon as possible.
Phone and online supports will be established to help residents.
IIP members, which also includes the Dalata Hotel Group, will also work to support the supply of 'self-isolation' accommodation needs of government.