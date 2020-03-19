Landlords group brings in measures to help tenants during Covid-19 outbreak

Some of the country's biggest institutional landlords will defer rents for tenants negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

They have also committed to offering payment plans and suspending notices to leave.

Members of Irish Institutional Property (IIP) announced a range of measures to protect residential tenants in the coming months.

It followed discussions with Government about how best to support people during the crisis.

"These temporary and emergency measures are intended to support the Government's efforts, and particularly our members' residential rental customers, during this acute phase of the Covid-19 crisis and will be in place and under constant review by our members as necessary," IIP said.

IIP's founding members include Cairn and Glenveagh, both of whom are expanding their reach in the Irish housing market, and Kennedy Wilson, the global real estate firm which counts the Elysian in Cork city in its portfolio.

Pat Farrell, IIP chief executive, said members are "aware that some tenants will experience financial difficulties" during this crisis.

"We want to reassure them that our members stand ready to offer practical support to impacted residential tenants during this

difficult time," he said.

Among the measures are: - Support, including deferred payments and payment plans, will be established for impacted tenants;

- Notice to leave will be temporarily suspended for tenants experiencing short-term financial stress;

- If tenants in the process of moving wish to suspend their plans, IIP landlords will support them with continuing accommodation provision;

- IIP members will also continue to ensure the provision of ongoing essential maintenance services to tenants.

Tenants affected by short-term financial stress are advised to make contact with landlords as soon as possible.

Phone and online supports will be established to help residents.

IIP members, which also includes the Dalata Hotel Group, will also work to support the supply of 'self-isolation' accommodation needs of government.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024