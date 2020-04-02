News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Landfill operators claim waste from Dublin's Spencer Dock development was contaminated

Landfill operators claim waste from Dublin's Spencer Dock development was contaminated
File photo.
By Aodhan O'Faolain
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 03:37 PM

The operators of a landfill dump say part of some 6,000 tonnes in waste from the Spencer Dock development in Dublin was contaminated and not inert as they had been told, it has been claimed in the High Court.

Murphy Environmental Hollywood and Integrated Materials Solutions Limited Partnership, owners and operators of the 54 hectare landfill in the Naul, north county Dublin, is suing the Spencer Place Development Company, builders PJHegarty and Sons, and Barnmore Demolition and Civil Engineering.

It is alleged demolition waste from Spencer Dock was delivered and placed into a sealed cell area of the landfill in February 2017. The following month, it is claimed, it was discovered the waste included contaminated and hazardous material in breach of the written promises that it was inert.

The claims are denied.

The case is pending trial in the High Court and the Barnmore defendant, which carried out demolition work at Spencer Dock, sought to inspect and test the landfill and the material in question.

In May 2017, the High Court granted an inspection order but disagreement then arose over the extent of the inspection and the case went back before the court.

READ MORE

Environmentalist wins case over freshwater pearl mussels in Blackwater River

The dispute centred on the extent of the inspection with the landfill operators complaining Barnmore wanted to puncture holes in the sealed cell containing the waste in order to extract samples and go beyond the cell where the Spencer Dock waste was. Barnmore argued the inspection order did not confine them to inspecting a particular cell.

In December 2017, the High Court said the inspection should take place in circumstances where the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would scrutinise it.

The EPA would act as a "neutral arbiter" in whatever approach is adopted to ensure that no environmental damage is caused by the inspection. The court said the inspection could be done in accordance with certain protocols.

The landfill companies appealed that decision arguing the High Court erred in ordering what it said was a much wider inspection than was necessary. It was argued, among other things, sufficient weight was not given to the risk of environmental damage from the wider inspection.

A three-judge Court of Appeal this week, in a judgment delivered electronically, dismissed the appeal.

Mr Justice Seamus Noonan, on behalf of the appeal court, said the High Court was entitled to come to the conclusion that the proposed inspection protocol was compliant with the court's inspection order and was the "least intrusive" on the site in order to satisfy the defendant's requirements.

The court was also entitled to conclude the only real issue of relevance in the operators' objection was the potential for environmental damage and the necessity for the EPA to approve the inspection works meant this concern was not justified, he said.

READ MORE

'We are risking public health by being here' - Simon Harris uneasy about Dáil sitting amid Covid-19

More on this topic

'You couldn’t make it up': Limerick man unwittingly stole boss's car'You couldn’t make it up': Limerick man unwittingly stole boss's car

Court says man's extradition to Lithuania for offences committed as teen can go aheadCourt says man's extradition to Lithuania for offences committed as teen can go ahead

Environmentalist wins case over freshwater pearl mussels in Blackwater RiverEnvironmentalist wins case over freshwater pearl mussels in Blackwater River

Car stolen while woman delivered medication to elderly people cocooning, court hearsCar stolen while woman delivered medication to elderly people cocooning, court hears


CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

'We are risking public health by being here' - Simon Harris uneasy about Dáil sitting amid Covid-19'We are risking public health by being here' - Simon Harris uneasy about Dáil sitting amid Covid-19

Car stolen while woman delivered medication to elderly people cocooning, court hearsCar stolen while woman delivered medication to elderly people cocooning, court hears

Reagent suppliers ramping up production as demand soars 1,000%, says virus lab directorReagent suppliers ramping up production as demand soars 1,000%, says virus lab director

'Considerable deficit' expected as Covid-19 costs likely to top €8bn'Considerable deficit' expected as Covid-19 costs likely to top €8bn


Lifestyle

Design Pop rescheduled to August 28-30.Chance to expand your creative horizons at rescheduled Cork festival

From children to grown-ups, serious documentaries to frivolous fun, Des O'Driscoll offers viewing suggestions from Netflix, Now TV, and other streaming services.11 top streaming tips for isolation

For the duration of the Covid-19 crisis, The Menu continues to bring you details of all the wonderfully innovative efforts ongoing in the Irish food worldThe Menu: Everybody needs good neighbourfood

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »