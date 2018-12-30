Lambeg drum to feature in Dublin's New Year's Eve festival

A Lambeg drum more often seen on July 12 in the North will help Dubliners celebrate the new year.

The massive instrument will be among 50 drums taking part in a demonstration on a floating pontoon in the middle of the River Liffey.

Its distinctive sounds will echo across the river under the shadow of the imposing Custom House.

The event is billed as the Liffey Lights Midnight Moment and involves the choreography of lasers amid live DJ and percussionist performances on the water.

A matinee version for families will be held earlier in the evening.

A 3Countdown Concert with singer-songwriter Gavin James and special guests Hudson Taylor, Wild Youth and InHaler will also help revellers mark the occasion.

