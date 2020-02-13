News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Lack of self-harm services and limited consultation time preventing provision of good care

Lack of self-harm services and limited consultation time preventing provision of good care
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 03:00 PM

GPs recognise that self-harm is a serious risk factor for suicide but many feel ill-equipped to help patients manage their behaviour, it has emerged.

Limited consultation time with people who self-harm and a lack of self-harm services in primary care are preventing the provision of good care.

The findings are from a study conducted jointly by University College Cork and Keel University in Britain and published in the British Journal of General Practice.

It is the first review of primary care literature on GPs and self-harm and has significant implications for the training of GPs here.

Self-harm is a serious risk factor for suicide, and more than half of young people who die by suicide have a history of self-harm. There are increasing self-harm rates reported among middle-aged man and people aged over 65 years.

The research is based on a review and analysis of 12 studies published between 1997 and 2016 involving almost 800 GPs and family medicine physicians from Europe, America and Australia.

It suggests that the development of self-harm clinical guidelines with people who self-harm and GPs would make it easier to provide effective care.

“Evidence indicates that most self-harm presentations will occur in community settings,” said Dr Isabela Troya from UCC and the National Suicide Research Foundation (NSRF).

“We know that in Ireland there are over 2,500 GPs who are at the frontline dealing with people's physical and mental health conditions.

“Our review shows that GPs recognise self-harm as a serious risk factor for suicide, but many report feeling unprepared to manage self-harm.”

Previous research conducted by NSRF with 469 GPs found that they had limited suicide prevention training.

Dr Troya, who was the second research paper study author, said GPs and primary care were ideally positioned to address mental health issues.

“The role of the GP is multidimensional and includes assessment, treatment and referral to specialist care when necessary.

Primary care is well placed to promote mental health, and identify people at risk of self-harm and suicide at an early stage.

Dr Troya said it also emerged that parents and carers of young people want to have a role in the management of their self-harm behaviour.

However, the involvement of parents and carers in GP consultations with young people would have to be agreed first.

*Samaritans, 116 123 and Childline, 1800 66 66 66. www.aware.ie; www.yourmentalhealth.ie and spunout.ie.

READ MORE

Gardaí rescue man who fell into canal during tail end of Storm Ciara in Galway

More on this topic

Family history of heart disease? Here’s what you need to knowFamily history of heart disease? Here’s what you need to know

10 ways to help get your baby to sleep10 ways to help get your baby to sleep

Mother who lost baby says more will die until HSE actsMother who lost baby says more will die until HSE acts

Midwives’ commitment ‘is being abused’Midwives’ commitment ‘is being abused’


HealthSelf-HarmGPsCareTOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Archbishop Eamon Martin 'very much open' to relaxing Church celibacy rulesArchbishop Eamon Martin 'very much open' to relaxing Church celibacy rules

Man due in court in connection with €250k cocaine seizureMan due in court in connection with €250k cocaine seizure

Research finds GPs do not feel able to treat patients who self-harmResearch finds GPs do not feel able to treat patients who self-harm

Survey shows two-thirds want free childcare for under-fivesSurvey shows two-thirds want free childcare for under-fives


Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.Disney’s interactive Star Wars hotel set to take reservations this year

Galway’s ever-splendid Kai restaurant and cafe returns with its Cookbook Club (February 25), this time focussing on London restaurant Dishoom’s From Bombay With Love and a cuisine inspired by legendary Irani cafes in late 19th century India, with chef/proprietor Jess Murphy serving up family-style sharing platters of dishes created from recipes in the book.The Menu: serving up the latest food news

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »