News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Lack of new gardaí being deployed to Cork adding to drug problem in city, Dáil hears

Lack of new gardaí being deployed to Cork adding to drug problem in city, Dáil hears
Drug use in the city seen at Lower Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 02:59 PM

Less than 3% of new garda recruits have been deployed to Cork which is exacerbating a drug crisis in the city, the Dáil has heard.

Calls have been made on the Government to increase the number of gardaí deployed and to end a recruitment embargo which has lead to significant gaps in drug addiction services.

Raising the ever-growing problem of heroin in Cork city with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Sinn Féin's Jonathan O'Brien said:

This crisis has seen drug paraphernalia and used needles being found in schoolyards and residential areas to such a degree that a young child recently picked up a bag of heroin from the garden of his home.

Mr O'Brien told the Dáil that just 69 of the 2,800 new garda recruits have been sent to Cork city.

It comes after the Irish Examiner reported that on one Saturday night there were just two gardaí available to patrol the city centre area.

"This is the second largest city in the State and only two gardaí were available.

"There has been an increase in crime, particularly drug-related crime, and we are seeing an increase in burglaries and aggravated assaults. Despite this, we have fewer gardaí," said Mr O'Brien.

On one hand, there are significant gaps in the drug addiction services being provided, while on the other hand there is a lack of gardaí. We are hit with a double whammy and the situation is reaching a crisis point.

The Cork North Central TD said he had spoken to service providers within the city who believe the main problem is not a lack of financial resources but the recruitment of staff.

"Services in our city are in an absolute state because they cannot recruit staff as a result of the embargo. There are posts that have been waiting to be filled since last February. The failure to fill those posts has unfortunately resulted in services being stepped down.

Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O'Brien
Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O'Brien

"The only victims in this situation are the addicts who are crying out for these services."

Responding the Taoiseach said funding for additional services was increased to €100m in 2018.

"Whatever can be said about the health service, there is certainly no restriction or recruitment embargo in place in respect of An Garda Síochána," he said.

"There has been a very significant increase in the number of gardaí in the country in recent years. There are approximately 14,000 now and that figure will increase to 21,000, including other staff, over the coming years. As a result of this, there has been an increase in the numbers in Cork.

"There will be a further increase as gardaí are recruited and attested in the period to come," said Mr Varadkar but added that decisions on deployment are a matter for the Garda Commissioner.

READ MORE

Dark side of the city: 'The only place heroin is taking you is down into the gutter'

More on this topic

Cork County Council working with schools to lessen effects of exhaust emissions on childrenCork County Council working with schools to lessen effects of exhaust emissions on children

Bus Éireann provides extra security on Cork route following rape threats to driverBus Éireann provides extra security on Cork route following rape threats to driver

Port of Cork eyes further cruise growth despite record year which saw 243,000 visitors step ashore Port of Cork eyes further cruise growth despite record year which saw 243,000 visitors step ashore

Change of site ownership and time constraints - not traffic concerns - prompted Cork On Ice move to docklands, say promotersChange of site ownership and time constraints - not traffic concerns - prompted Cork On Ice move to docklands, say promoters


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

One-use cups to be hit with 25c levy as one of several new environmental charge proposalsOne-use cups to be hit with 25c levy as one of several new environmental charge proposals

Secretary general to explain €2.9m justice department spend on consultantsSecretary general to explain €2.9m justice department spend on consultants

Court hears boy, 6, from Cork sexually assaulted in ‘game of torture’ over 30 years agoCourt hears boy, 6, from Cork sexually assaulted in ‘game of torture’ over 30 years ago

Development chief urges culture change in housebuildingDevelopment chief urges culture change in housebuilding


Lifestyle

Clare Meade knows all about cats — so much so that she’s founded a hospital that tailored exactly around their needs. It’s the subject of a new RTÉ series, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Feline Better: The cat hospital tailored exactly around their needs

Sausages are pretty much an Irish staple, apparently we eat 15,000 of them a year.Currabinny Cooks: How to cook up an affordable midweek dinner - with sausages

I am in my sixties and have a brown patch on my cheek ... is there anything you could suggest that might lighten the dark patch?Skin Nerd: What can I do to lighten a brown patch on my cheek?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »