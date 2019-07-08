News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

‘Lack of home help to blame for late hospital discharges’

Mary Butler
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Monday, July 08, 2019 - 06:10 AM

Fianna Fáil has blamed a lack of delivery on home help hours for the the 599 people who were discharged from hospital later than needed.

The party’s spokesperson on older people, Mary Butler, said that the latest figures on delayed discharges make it crystal clear that all of the promised extra 800,000 hours of home help must be delivered in 2019.

The latest HSE figures show that there were 599 delayed discharges from hospitals in June alone and that 18,662 bed days were lost as a result.

Health Minister Simon Harris has already promised that no home help hours will be cut this year following reports that the HSE is planning to target the service in order to keep within budget.

“When it comes to home-care, not only with there be no cuts, there will be additional hours provided this year,” said Mr Harris pointing to the additional home-help hours promised.

“I have been very clear in my discussions with the HSE that they must and will deliver on all of those commitments.”

However, Ms Butler said the HSE is already failing to deliver on that commitment.

“Recently I pointed out that the HSE was not meeting its target of providing home help to 53,000 people. The actual number receiving of home care is 52,382 - 618 fewer than the HSE commitment. This deficit is not too far removed from the number of delayed discharges in our hospitals.

“Similarly, if the levels of home help and support that we saw in the first five months of this year continue then we will come in some 400,000 hours short of what was promised by the HSE this year.

“It is essential that home help targets are met. Older people want to be in their own homes and not to be stuck in hospitals which are already facing serious overcrowding pressures.”

READ MORE

JP McManus's private jet makes emergency landing at Shannon

More on this topic

Labour, Social Democrats eye 23 seats in next election

Laws to ban ‘tip theft’ being drawn up

Three former X Factor winners returning for all-star show, says Louis Walsh

Trump warns Iran to be ‘careful’ on nuclear issues

More in this Section

Woman (20s) dies in Laois car crash

More than 18,600 bed days lost in hospitals last month due to delayed discharges

Poor-performing local groups being pushed to spend their rural grants

‘Shockingly low’ 8% of Government housing fund spent


Lifestyle

David Gray ends tour in mesmerising style to packed Marquee

Here for you always: New website offers practical and accessible advice for new parents

Five things to do this week

Green generations: Elders for the Earth join forces with green teens

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »