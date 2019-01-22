‘Lack of help’ for young offenders

Failure to prosecute serious young offenders does not represent a missed opportunity to change their lives because there are “little to no interventions” available anyway, a leading youth worker has said.

Eddie D’Arcy, who sits on the oversight committee for the Youth Diversion Programme, said he has been highlighting for years the lack of intervention programmes for the most serious of juvenile offenders.

Garda bosses are still grappling with the controversy surrounding the failure by gardaí to prosecute 3,500 youth offenders after their cases were deemed unsuitable for the Youth Diversion Programme.

Serious concerns have been raised, including by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Policing Authority chairwoman Josephine Feehily, at the failure to pursue these young offenders.

Ms Feehily said these children did not “receive intervention which they were entitled to” and said they might not have “ended up behind bars”.

She said many of the children (57) had died, adding: “Intervention might have saved their lives.”

Mr Harris said missed interventions “may have made a difference” to the youths and that the failure was the fault of gardaí.

However, Mr D’Arcy, a youth worker for more than 40 years and chief executive of the Solas Project, which works with serious youth offenders, said the reality was a lot different.

“It’s frustrating now to hear people saying if there had been an intervention they would not have gone to commit crimes,” he said.

“Regardless that the Garda didn’t do what was required — pursue the case to the DPP — there was no other intervention to divert the juvenile away.

There’s a presumption out there that there would have been an intervention, but there are very little to no interventions.

Mr D’Arcy said that even if those cases had been prosecuted, it would be a year to 16 months before they would reach a conclusion and that nothing would happen until then. If the offender was found guilty, the intervention would be Oberstown detention facility or Probation.

He said this was not to diminish the failure of gardaí not to prosecute those cases, given there were 2,500 individual victims and 990 business victims.

He stressed that this scandal “had nothing to do” with the diversion programme, which he said works well.

However, he said this programme was for those children deemed suitable, who were involved in less serious crimes and who accepted their actions.

“There are supports for them, but if you are unsuitable, you don’t go to another programme,” he said.

You would think resources would go into those who commit most crime, but there has been very little interest.

The Solas Project works with 25 young offenders, from Dublin’s south inner city, deemed unsuitable for the diversion programme. Mr D’Arcy said that, bar a small Probation project in Limerick, their programme, Rua, is the only one.

“In other areas, there is no intervention, even though that’s where the resources should be,” he said.