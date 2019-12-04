News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Lack of funding prevents roll-out of Chinese as school subject

Lack of funding prevents roll-out of Chinese as school subject
By Jess Casey
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 07:00 AM

A sizeable number of principals are interested in introducing Mandarin Chinese as a subject, however a lack of qualified teachers, timetabling issues, and the absence of financial support prevents them from doing so.

That is according to new research published yesterday by the Irish Institute for Chinese Studies at University College Dublin (UCD). The study found that in the last 10 years, principals have become much more interested in introducing Chinese in their schools.

Over 40% of the secondary schools surveyed are now offering one or more Chinese courses. The study also found that growth of the subject has been uneven in the absence of state funding; Almost 70% of fee-paying schools surveyed offered Chinese, compared to 38% of non-fee paying schools.

A number of schools reported discontinuing or not offering Chinese because of the cost of paying teachers outside their normal allocation. However, despite the significant increase in the number of schools offering Chinese, the majority of courses offered are still in Transition Year.

According to the report, teachers believe this is an issue as it limits the progress that can be made in the language, and can make Chinese be seen as a novelty rather than a ‘real subject.’ Just 10% of the schools included in the study’s sample reported offering the Junior Cycle short course in Chinese Language and Culture, launched in 2014.

The current impossibility of qualifying or registering as a Chinese teacher also emerged strongly as a key issue among native Chinese and Irish teachers, the report found. Chinese should be named as a curricular language immediately so that criteria for teachers can be agreed by the Teaching Council of Ireland, the report recommends.

READ MORE

Donohoe to review expenses system following Dara Murphy controversy

More on this topic

Call for debate on ‘place of technology’ in schoolsCall for debate on ‘place of technology’ in schools

Irish students among world's best readers, but more say they do not read for funIrish students among world's best readers, but more say they do not read for fun

Irish students among best readers in developed world; 'Challenge remains' for maths and scienceIrish students among best readers in developed world; 'Challenge remains' for maths and science

Govt report claims there will be 38,000 excess teachers by 2036; Union brands it 'utter nonsense'Govt report claims there will be 38,000 excess teachers by 2036; Union brands it 'utter nonsense'


TOPIC: Education

More in this Section

Eoghan Murphy confidence motion: 'Facts get in the way of spin', says Catherine MurphyEoghan Murphy confidence motion: 'Facts get in the way of spin', says Catherine Murphy

10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed 10,514 men, women and children: Demands for urgent action as record homelessness figures revealed

Budget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxesBudget surplus of 0.4% is likely due to higher than expected corporation taxes

Family sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accidentFamily sues student’s employer after he died in traffic accident


Lifestyle

December isn’t just about putting on the glitz!Weekend Code: December isn't just about putting on the glitz

Three reviews this week: Two albums and one theatre.Reviews: Drama at Inish, Space Dimension Controller & Mtendere Mandowa

In December, the gaming industry is usually quieter than Santa’s social life.GameTech: Boneworks looks likely to hit target

Labrinth has been busy working with the likes of Beyoncé and Kanye West, and has channelled his outlook on the fame game into his own album, writes Ed Power.Don’t call it a comeback: Labrinth on his new album Imagination and The Misfit Kid

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »