Lack of contractor raises fears of delay in Cork flood relief scheme

Fears have been raised about the delay in a €8.5m flood relief scheme in a Cork suburb.

Seven years after millions of euro of damage was done to nearly 70 businesses and households in the Glanmire area, the project still remains to be “signed off” by Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe.

His failure to approve is just the latest delay - the OPW was forced under European legislation to publish a more detailed Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) statement to the one it originally completed.

OPW minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran approved the project several months ago and sent it to Minister Donohoe's office for rubber-stamping.

Cllr Ger Keohane said he was assured by Mr Moran's office that despite the delays construction would start in the third quarter of this year.

That is viewed as highly unlikely now as a contractor will have to be appointed and at best would only be on site at the start of 2020.

Cllr Keohane said he isn't convinced about Government assurances there will be no impact on projects like this, due to the cost of the National Children's Hospital and the nationwide roll-out of broadband.

He said: “Few if any homes and business have flood cover since. Any time there's heavy rain people get very worried and it's hard to blame them."

Liam Ryan, who owns the largest business in Glanmire, and who was a victim of the June 28, 2012, flood said he is also concerned about the delay. He has invested more than €13m in his SuperValu, which employs 240 full- and part-time staff.

The scene of the floods in Glanmire in 2012. Pic: Liz Dunphy

“The flood that time cost me more than €100,000 (in repairs) and I can't get flood insurance now - like most other businesses in the area.

"It concerns me that, seven years on, nothing has been done and I believe we could be due another big flood any time soon,” Mr Ryan said.

Fine Gael Senator Colm Burke said he is “extremely disappointed” that a decision hasn't yet been taken by Mr Donohoe and said he will raise the matter in the Seanad as soon as possible.