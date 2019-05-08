NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Lack of 24-hour garda stations in counties targeted by ATM robberies concerning - AGS

By Sarah Slater
Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 10:52 AM

The lack of 24-hour garda stations in counties targeted by ATM robberies is concerning to senior officers.

There are no 24-hour garda stations operating north of various towns in counties Cavan, Leitrim, Louth and Monaghan, Cavan and Louth, according to the Association of Garda Superintendents (AGS).

The AGS has said a lack of opened garda stations or availability of gardaí has impacted on the force’s ability to respond to major incidents.

The Garda Superintendents annual conference takes place in Naas, Co Kildare today where the issue will be discussed.

Among some of their concerns which are to be discussed are lack of gardaí and armed support units, an increase in vexatious complaints and the Divisional Policing model.

The AGS is calling for more armed response units and faster response times and say there should be sufficient armed support units to allow a response time of between 15 and 30 minutes.

Association president Noel Cunningham warned last night that the force was playing catch-up and losing the battle against crime if they had to resort to “throwing” personnel at problems after they had spiralled in an area.

READ MORE

Dublin driver faces €2k fine for watching Champions League match behind wheel

Senior garda officers are backing a call for the setting up of more armed support units to combat the rise in organised crime and dissident activity, particularly in areas where policing resources have been badly depleted.

They want a say in determining where the extra sources should be deployed and are seeking a consultative role in advising the garda commissioner on where the biggest problems are and what is needed to be tackled.

The depth of feeling among the higher ranks at the shortage of manpower will be laid bare today at the annual conference of the Association of Garda Superintendents in Naas.

Association president Noel Cunningham is warning that the force was playing catch-up and losing the battle against crime if they had to resort to “throwing” personnel at problems after they had spiralled in an area.

Mr Cunningham pointed out that at last year’s conference they had highlighted the dangers posed by crime corridors, particularly in the Border counties that had been hit by a reduction in manpower as a result of the peace process and the closure of police stations.

Those corridors were now being used by the gangs behind the recent spate of ATM robberies and said it was clear that those gangs were targeting areas where they believed garda resources were relatively thin on the ground.

Mr Cunningham said that a few years ago the country was talking about the wave of burglaries and thefts being carried out by highly mobile gangs, using the network of motorways.

He is calling for more armed support units, to be deployed wherever garda management deemed necessary, but not necessarily in every garda division, which was suggested last week by the rank and file Garda Representative Association.

READ MORE

Britain and Ireland to sign deal preserving free travel after Brexit

More on this topic

On-duty firefighter arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

Dublin driver faces €2k fine for watching Champions League match behind wheel

Gardaí investigating alleged sexual assault over bank holiday weekend

Gardaí establish new unit to conduct regular checks on vetting obligations

More in this Section

FF’s Byrne complains over ‘Billy One Seat’ Kelleher

2026 before rural areas linked up in €3bn plan to end ‘digital apartheid’

Rehab presses HSE for funding, commits to week of 'intense discussions'

Most isolated areas may have to pay extra for broadband plan


Lifestyle

Flower-power wines: 8 marvellous tipples to try now

How to make blood orange and saffron jelly with blood orange granita

How to make Ben Tish’s Andalucían pork ribs with almonds and coriander

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »