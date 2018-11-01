Labour to discuss motion on entering coalition

Labour will consider a motion on entering a Government coalition at its conference this weekend as well as allowing a future leader to come from the Upper House.

The motions will be tabled after a difficult few months for the Opposition party, following a challenge to Brendan Howlin’s authority as leader by Alan Kelly.

Labour will make women’s health, housing, and workers’ rights priority issues at the three-day national conference which is being held in Ballsbridge, Dublin.

Guest speakers at the party’s event will include Dr Louise Kenny, a consultant and professor of obstetrics, Threshold chairwoman Aideen Hayden, Focus Ireland director of advocacy Mike Allen, and housing policy expert Mel Reynolds.

A motion on Labour entering Government and sharing power in a coalition on the basis of red line demands from the party will be tabled on Saturday afternoon.

This will also include an amendment where Labour could, if approved by the party, consider entering a confidence and supply arrangement with a minority Government, but again under certain conditions or with specific demands.

The motion, from the party’s Newbridge branch, states that “in the event of no party, or group, commanding a majority after the next general election, the Labour Party shall offer support for the formation of a stable administration on the basis of the negotiation of a programme for government.”

This would be conditional on the inclusion of a number of minimum “red line measures”, it adds.

Following debate about the direction of the leadership of the party, a motion will also be put down effectively clearing the way for a future leader to come from the Seanad.

Currently, Labour’s constitution only allows TDs, like Brendan Howlin, to hold the leadership. The motion, if passed, would enable Labour senators, for the first time, to run for the position of leader. Many supporters have suggested that either senators Aodhán Ó Ríordáin or Ged Nash could be potential future leaders of Labour.