Labour rent freeze 'red line' could prevent coalition with Fianna Fáil

Labour leader Brendan Howlin has ruled out a coalition with any party that refuses to agree to rent freezes, throwing a potential post-election coalition option with Fianna Fáil off course.

Both Labour and Fianna Fáil have agreed they would work together in government again if the Dáil numbers allowed. But the latter has firmly ruled out any freezing of rents for legal reasons.

Quizzed about the priority of one of the five red lines for his party on stopping any rent rises for at least three years, Mr Howlin reiterated there would be no cooperation with others who were against that.

“I'm not ruling out coalescing with any individual [party]. I'm saying if those policies aren't implemented, we are not on first base and we won't be involved in a government.

If we can't freeze rents and ensure that we don't stop the biggest factor in creating homelessness, we're not interested.

Equally, he stood by the other red lines Labour are prioritising to join up with any other party to form a government-after election day.

“If we can't invest the quantum of money we are talking about in building houses, we're not interested. If we can't implement a single health system...we are not interested.”

Mr Howlin conceded that there were no income tax cut proposals from his party, but that is because they do not want to make pledges that won't be kept with voters.

“We want change, but change that can be delivered,” added Mr Howlin.

However, the prospect of Labour working with Fianna Fáil after the votes are counted could be in doubt.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, throughout the campaign, has ruled out rent freezes, based on legal advice received by his party.

Mr Martin says such a ban cannot be guaranteed and it would be wrong to promise this to voters. This means the two parties could clash in any post-election talks about forming a government because of disagreement over freezing rents.

Elsewhere, amid sliding polls for Labour, Mr Howlin declined to specify the minimum number of TDs that would need to be elected for his party in order for them to enter coalition talks.

Polls currently put Fianna Fáil heading towards 60 seats. But it would need the help of Labour, among a number of parties, if any type of rainbow coalition could be formed and achieve majority control of 80 or more seats in the Dáil.

Labour has seven seats, but the low opinion poll figures throw into doubt Mr Howlin's ambition to double the number in this election, especially with a surge in support for Sinn Féin.

Mr Howlin believes that many voters still have to make up their minds.

However, he also signalled that making up a government without Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil would be challenging if not impossible.

“I don't see how that would add up without everybody else [in the Dáil in a coalition].”

He said such an option would be a “very difficult amalgamation”.