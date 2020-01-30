Labour promises €40m for overcrowded Limerick hospital

Labour has pledged to spend €40 million over three years to tackle overcrowding at the beleaguered University Hospital Limerick.

The party's health spokesman Alan Kelly said the funding of UHL needs a radical upgrade.

"I have carried out significant research between the resources at UHL and Beaumont Hospital in Dublin and the disparity is frightening.

These are similar hospitals in similar (population catchment) areas but the difference in the numbers of doctors, nurses and administration staff is huge and makes no sense.

The UHL funding is part of a €1bn-a-year health care package which the party launched in Limerick.

Mr Kelly said there is an over-reliance on agency nurses who cost the HSE more than €900,000 each day.

"We need to end this and provide permanent nursing jobs and make them attractive," he added.

More nurses and health care professionals need to be recruited to make Sláinte Care a reality, he added.

"Labour is committed to a single health system that works for everyone, where everyone gets equally good medical treatment, based on need," he said.

Front bench spokesperson Jan O'Sullivan said the intolerable situation in the ED at UHL has to be stopped.

"We have heard of so many harrowing stories, frail and elderly people squashed together on trolleys and chairs for days at a time, deprived of their dignity and fearful for their health."