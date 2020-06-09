Labour party wants free facemasks for every home amid calls of mandatory use on public transport

The Labour Party has called for free facemasks to be provided to every home.

It comes amid renewed calls for facemasks to be made mandatory on public transport and in other confined spaces like shops as the economy re-opens.

Health officials have warned the evidence is not fantastic that homemade masks offer great protection.

Virologist Dr Cillian De Gascun has said providing re-usable masks to households is a good idea.

He said: "From a personal perspective I think that is a very good suggestion.

"Because we know that there is an inequity where people can't perhaps afford to purchase their own face masks and are not in a position to make their own."

Addressing the Dáil special committe earlier today, Dr De Gascun also said that Irish people have a "complex" around not missing work, something that will need to be addressed if the country is to cope with a potential second wave of the virus along with a flu outbreak later in the year.

"There is the fact that Irish people tend to be very good about going to work when they are sick. We have that complex where we feel we cannot call in sick or stay at home. That is really important as well.

"If people have respiratory symptoms for whatever reason, they need to stay at home in the coming flu seasons because if they are going to work while coughing and sneezing, they are transmitting something," he said.