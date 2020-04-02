Labour Party boycotts Dáil sitting today

A controversial sitting of the Dáil takes place later with the Labour Party boycotting it.

The House will meet this afternoon for a three-hour session to debate the response to Covid-19.

There will be measures in place to allow social distancing, with no more than 30% of TDs allowed to attend.

However, Labour has argued TDs should be supporting the "stay at home" message and not having non-essential sittings of the Dáil.

I’ll take the advice of our public health experts & stay at home as much as I can. Mere ‘statements’ to the Dáil are not in any way essential. Emergency legislation is a different matter. My team & I continue to work from home to assist constituents & our country. @labour https://t.co/w83J0FxKUE March 31, 2020

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says she won't be in attendance because she is feeling under the weather and is taking all necessary precautions.

