Labour Party boycotts Dáil sitting today
Labour has argued TDs should be supporting the "stay at home" message and not having non-essential sittings of the Dáil.
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 07:29 AM

A controversial sitting of the Dáil takes place later with the Labour Party boycotting it.

The House will meet this afternoon for a three-hour session to debate the response to Covid-19.

There will be measures in place to allow social distancing, with no more than 30% of TDs allowed to attend.

However, Labour has argued TDs should be supporting the "stay at home" message and not having non-essential sittings of the Dáil.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says she won't be in attendance because she is feeling under the weather and is taking all necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, Seanad leader Jerry Buttimer has topped the Labour panel poll and been re-elected to the Seanad.

