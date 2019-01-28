NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Labour Court to hold 'informal' talks between nurses and HSE

Monday, January 28, 2019 - 03:51 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Nursing unions and the HSE are to attend "informal" talks at the Labour Court within the next hour.

Both sides are aiming to reach a resolution and avoid a strike by nurses on Wednesday.

Strike preparations by the INMO are continuing, and thousands of outpatient appointments and elective surgeries have been cancelled.

READ MORE: 541 patients on trolleys in hospitals across the country

Nurses are in dispute with the Government and the HSE over pay and recruitment and retention issues.

An INMO spokesperson said: “We have consistently said that we are open to talks and that this strike can be averted. We will attend these talks in good faith.

“But the ball is firmly in the Government’s court. They need to make serious proposals if they are to avert industrial action.

“Strike preparations continue. We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of support from the public, our colleagues in the health service, and from Irish nurses and midwives working overseas.”


KEYWORDS

NursesmidwivesHSEindustrial action

Related Articles

Varadkar swamped by angry letters from nurses

Nurses strike still on as talks end without resolution

Contingency planning continues as talks on nursing strike adjourn without agreement

'We need to find a route' to avert nurses strike next week, says INMO chief

More in this Section

Fresh calls to remove Cork's Patrick St car ban

Murder probe after ‘horrific’ attack in Belfast

Dublin councillor calls on candidates 'to think again' before using 'disgusting' election posters

Master of the High Court wrong to describe Abhaile service as 'a sick joke'


Lifestyle

Why capes over trousers is the go-to look of awards season

Joining a triathlon club isn’t as intimidating

Take flight to the ‘Jurassic’ without the hype

Pretty flamingoes and Ibiza hounds all in a day’s stroll

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »