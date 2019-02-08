NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Labour Court to examine nurses strike in effort to avert further widespread disruption

Friday, February 08, 2019 - 06:52 AM

The Labour Court is to examine the nurses strike this morning, in an effort to avert widespread disruption to the health service next week.

Three strike days are due to take place, with over 80,000 patients potentially having their medical appointments cancelled.

Government sources say they understand the Labour Court will review this dispute again this morning.

Given that the same court 10 days ago said the sides were too far apart for it to intervene, this would be a significant move.

While this is potentially good news, both the nursing unions and the Government have not changed their stance on the issue of pay.

43,000 members of the INMO and PNA want a 12% pay increase.

The government says this would cost €300m and with the threat of Brexit and economic uncertainty it's simply not affordable.

It could be that the Labour Court is making one last attempt to try and prevent what the HSE worries would be huge disruption across the health sector next week.

Strike days, next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday by nurses and midwives could see over 80,000 patients potentially having their medical appointments cancelled.


More on this topic

Labour Court expected to review nurses' strike

Nurses' strike: 'There has to be a better way', says Harris as 27,000 appointments cancelled

Calls for government to 'do the right thing' over nurses' strike

'I will struggle to pay the mortgage but I had to make a stand,' says midwife on strike at Coombe

More in this Section

Belfast bakery in ‘gay cake’ row will not seek legal costs

Bloggers under pressure to highlight ad posts

Labour Court expected to review nurses' strike

Harris told of extra €191m children's hospital costs in August, memo shows


Lifestyle

Scoring an Eoin goal: Cork musician Talos follows up hectic year with sophomore album

Cork Youth Orchestra: Making the most of musical youth

Scene and heard: This week's entertainment news

Ask Audrey: 'Clare fans will be a coachload of people in boot-cut jeans drinking milk out of a bodhran'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »