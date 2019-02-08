Labour Court to examine nurses strike in effort to avert further widespread disruption

The Labour Court is to examine the nurses strike this morning, in an effort to avert widespread disruption to the health service next week.

Three strike days are due to take place, with over 80,000 patients potentially having their medical appointments cancelled.

Government sources say they understand the Labour Court will review this dispute again this morning.

Given that the same court 10 days ago said the sides were too far apart for it to intervene, this would be a significant move.

While this is potentially good news, both the nursing unions and the Government have not changed their stance on the issue of pay.

43,000 members of the INMO and PNA want a 12% pay increase.

The government says this would cost €300m and with the threat of Brexit and economic uncertainty it's simply not affordable.

It could be that the Labour Court is making one last attempt to try and prevent what the HSE worries would be huge disruption across the health sector next week.

