Labour announces new party spokespeople

Labour party leader Alan Kelly will be the Spokesperson on Health and Disability Services. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins
By Aoife Moore
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 01:30 PM

Labour has announced their new party spokespeople, comprising of four women and seven men.

Labour Party Leader, Alan Kelly, has said with a new Government in place, the work of the Labour Party is now focused on holding the new Taoiseach and his Ministers to account.

"A team with five former ministers, two former student union leaders, expertise in many social issues and a significant amount of time spent on council," he said.

"A team that is very young and very determined."

“The Labour Party won’t accept arguments from this new Government that freezing rent isn’t possible, that a single-tier health service isn’t possible, or that creating a sustainable tax base that isn’t reliant on foreign direct investment isn’t possible."

Labour, with a newly elected leader and a new front bench are hoping to give the party a boost after some years on the decline. Mr Kelly used his first speech in the new Dáil to take aim at Sinn Féin and it's leader Mary Lou McDonald, despite her party making it clear they are willing to work with "all progressive parties" in opposition.

When asked if he would work with Sinn Féin in opposition, Mr Kelly said he believed the party were "populist", and questioned if Sinn Féin are really a left-wing party as they oppose a property tax, and queried their environmental credentials as the party oppose a carbon tax.

"We need a strong social democratic voice in opposition in difficult times," he said.

"We're going to provide very distinctive opposition in this Dáil, against this government.

"I think the Labour Party's role in this Oireachtas is going to be very robust, very energetic and very different from other opposition parties, and I think it's needed."

The new Labour spokespeople:

  • Alan Kelly TD – Party Leader, Spokesperson on Health and Disability Services.
  • Senator Ivana Bacik – Group Leader in the Seanad; Party Spokesperson on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration.
  • Duncan Smith TD – Party Whip; Spokesperson on Climate Action, Communications Networks and Transport.
  • Senator Rebecca Moynihan – Party Spokesperson on Housing, Planning, Local Government and Heritage.
  • Aodhán Ó Ríordáin TD – Spokesperson on Education; Enterprise and Trade.
  • Ged Nash TD – Spokesperson on Finance; Public Expenditure and Reform.
  • Senator Marie Sherlock – Seanad Whip; Party Spokesperson on Employment Affairs, Media, Arts, Culture and the Gaeltacht.
  • Brendan Howlin TD – Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Brexit, Northern Ireland and Justice.
  • Senator Annie Hoey – Party Spokesperson on Higher Education, Innovation and Research.
  • Seán Sherlock TD – Parliamentary Party Chair; Spokesperson on Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands; Agriculture and the Marine.
  • Senator Mark Wall – Party Spokesperson on Defence, Tourism and Sport.

