Laboratory needs more reagent to reach full capacity in Covid-19 testing

The manager of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, Deirdre Burke, has said that “every cog in the wheel” at the lab is working to get results of Covid-19 testing out as quickly as possible.

However, a shortage of the reagent required to perform the tests has meant the lab is not working to full capacity at present.

Ms Burke told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show that she did not know the current figure for the backlog, but the aim is for all results reported to patients as soon as possible.

The aim is to have all testing done on the island of Ireland as this reduces turnaround time, but at present some testing is being done in Germany, she said.

Staff at the lab are used to “dealing with nasty samples,” so they do not have any fears in relation to Covid-19.

She explained that like all samples they are examined in a safety cabinet, but “there are only so many safety cabinets” and the process is laborious and it cannot be automated.

However, Ms Burke said that with the increase in testing, the process has become more stream lined. “Every cog in the wheel is looking to get the results out.”