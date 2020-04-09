News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Laboratory needs more reagent to reach full capacity in Covid-19 testing

By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, April 09, 2020 - 12:00 PM

The manager of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, Deirdre Burke, has said that “every cog in the wheel” at the lab is working to get results of Covid-19 testing out as quickly as possible.

However, a shortage of the reagent required to perform the tests has meant the lab is not working to full capacity at present.

Ms Burke told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show that she did not know the current figure for the backlog, but the aim is for all results reported to patients as soon as possible.

The aim is to have all testing done on the island of Ireland as this reduces turnaround time, but at present some testing is being done in Germany, she said.

Staff at the lab are used to “dealing with nasty samples,” so they do not have any fears in relation to Covid-19.

She explained that like all samples they are examined in a safety cabinet, but “there are only so many safety cabinets” and the process is laborious and it cannot be automated.

However, Ms Burke said that with the increase in testing, the process has become more stream lined. “Every cog in the wheel is looking to get the results out.”

READ MORE

Transport chief welcomes public's respect for hauliers 'putting health under threat' amid Covid-19

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

'This is not a police state' - Minister says lockdown not about snitching on neighbour'This is not a police state' - Minister says lockdown not about snitching on neighbour

Financial package will ‘significantly cushion incomes’ from Covid-19 job lossesFinancial package will ‘significantly cushion incomes’ from Covid-19 job losses

Britain's Culture Secretary urges Ofcom to investigate ‘lunatic’ comments by David IckeBritain's Culture Secretary urges Ofcom to investigate ‘lunatic’ comments by David Icke

Covid-19: Northern Ireland student nurse describes reality of caring on frontlinesCovid-19: Northern Ireland student nurse describes reality of caring on frontlines


coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus