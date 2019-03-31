NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Lab which takes up to seven months to process smear tests fast-tracking private patient results

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 31, 2019 - 12:41 PM

It has emerged a medical lab that takes up to seven months to process smear tests for the HSE has been fast-tracking the results for private patients.

MedLab in Sandyford has been able to turn around the cervical cancer tests in just two weeks for private patients, according to the Sunday Business Post.

There is currently a backlog of 78,000 smear test samples for public patients, and the HSE says there is no extra lab capacity to deal with it.

Labour health spokesman Alan Kelly said it is not right to have a fast lane in the health system open only to those who can pay.

He said: "This is a really serious issue and Simon Harris cannot ignore it.

"I note that he said it was disappointing...that doesn't cut it.

"We have women who are waiting up to seven months, getting a delayed diagnosis in a small amount of cases and there will be consequences of same.

"This is totally unacceptable - public or private they should be the same and the contract of the state, through the HSE, should be treated as a priority."

