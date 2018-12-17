NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Kuwaiti woman denies murdering her three-year-old son in Dublin

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 01:08 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A mother has pleaded not guilty to the murder of her three-year-old son in Dublin.

Maha Al Adheem, with an address at Riverside, Poddle Park, Kimmage, Dublin 12 is charged with murdering Omar Omran on July 10, 2017, at the same address.

Before potential jurors were called, Mr Justice Michael White told the jury panel that 43-year-old Maha Al-Adheem is originally from Kuwait but was living in an apartment in Kimmage in south Dublin at the time of the alleged murder.

Wearing a black headscarf and dressed in a light blue top, she sat next to an interpreter as nine men and three women were sworn in to hear what is expected to be a three-day trial.

It is due to begin this afternoon and will hear from Gardaí as well as two civilian witnesses from the apartment block and two forensic psychiatrists.


