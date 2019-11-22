News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Kurdish men found in truck on Rosslare ferry claiming asylum in Ireland

Kurdish men found in truck on Rosslare ferry claiming asylum in Ireland
By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 10:28 AM

Update: Fourteen men found in a container on a ferry bound for Rosslare are claiming asylum in Ireland.

They were part of a group of 16 Kurdish males who were discovered yesterday in the back of a truck on a ferry coming from Cherbourg in France.

Two of the asylum seekers are children, who are being cared for by Tusla.

The men have applied for International Protection status, and will likely be placed in direct provision.

Earlier: Two juveniles among 16 Kurdish males found in lorry container

The 16 people found in a trailer on a ferry bound for Rosslare included two juveniles, Labour party leader Brendan Howlin has said.

They have now been taken into the care of the HSE while the 14 adults have been transferred to a reception centre.

There is a working assumption that the people are Kurds, but it is uncertain if they are Iraqi or Iranian Kurds, Mr Howlin told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

The Wexford TD called for tighter scrutiny on all fronts and said there is a need to ensure that proper checks are carried out in ports and that they are “more thorough and vigorous.”

He added that yesterday’s incident brought back memories of the tragedy in Drinagh, Co. Wexford, in 2001 when the bodies of eight people, including four children, were found in a trailer.

The possibility of a tragedy remains and could happen at any time, he said.

On the same programme John Martin, policy manager for Northern Ireland with the UK Road Haulage Association said that the discovery of the 16 on board the ferry highlighted the need for greater checks at ports.

It also reinforced the concern that the Republic and Northern Ireland could become a backdoor into the UK, he said. It was unfair that at present the onus is on operators and drivers to thwart illegal immigrants. Many had to purchase expensive high tech security measures.

Kevin Hyland, the United Kingdom’s first Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner called for intervention to happen “way back upstream”.

Earlier: Sixteen males found in lorry container in Wexford believed to be Kurdish

It is believed the 16 men found in the back of a lorry on board a Cherbourg to Rosslare ferry yesterday are Kurdish.

Kurdish men found in truck on Rosslare ferry claiming asylum in Ireland

They have spent the night in a reception centre in Dublin.

They spent up to 12 hours in the trailer of an articulated tractor unit before being discovered at Rosslare port yesterday afternoon.

They had travelled on a Stena ferry from Cherbourg before staff at the port found them.

Superintendent Jim Doyle said all 16 are in excellent health.

Mr Doyle said: "I understand at this time that all the males are adult and Middle-Eastern, however gardaí have yet to confirm if one male is a juvenile.

"That particular lorry, tractor and trailer are owned by a local Irish-based company, the owners are cooperating fully with the investigation.

"The driver is a male, believed to be in his 50s, he is also a long-time employee of the company and he is also assisting us with our inquiries."

Pippa Woolnough, from the Immigrant Council of Ireland, said the incident shows how desperate people are to flee their homeland.

READ MORE

‘Asylum seekers will continue to risk their lives’: Irish Refugee Council call for 'real' action

Ms Woolnough said: "It is very upsetting to hear that people are feeling that their only option is to put their lives in danger to travel either away from danger or persecution or they have been forced or coerced into this situation.

"So I am very glad to hear the Taoiseach saying that he is taking a humanitarian approach first."

READ MORE

A slice of history: Ever wondered why there is no Kurdish nation?

More on this topic

Justice Minister: 'Security should be tightened at Ireland's ports to combat human trafficking'Justice Minister: 'Security should be tightened at Ireland's ports to combat human trafficking'

UK police arrest Northern Ireland man in connection with Essex lorry deathsUK police arrest Northern Ireland man in connection with Essex lorry deaths

Gardaí believe men were in lorry container for up to 12 hoursGardaí believe men were in lorry container for up to 12 hours

Man wanted in connection with deaths of 39 migrants in trailer was travelling on Irish passportMan wanted in connection with deaths of 39 migrants in trailer was travelling on Irish passport


MigrantsRosslareTOPIC: Human trafficking

More in this Section

Man who continues to deny any part in armed post office robbery jailed for 12 years Man who continues to deny any part in armed post office robbery jailed for 12 years

Woman who claimed late husband was given penicillin despite allergy settles action against hospitalWoman who claimed late husband was given penicillin despite allergy settles action against hospital

Locked in without lights as mother went drinking: Cork woman, 30, jailed for cruelty to her three young childrenLocked in without lights as mother went drinking: Cork woman, 30, jailed for cruelty to her three young children

Hunger-striking grandmother ‘unimpressed’ after meeting ministerHunger-striking grandmother ‘unimpressed’ after meeting minister


Lifestyle

REVIEW: This superb adaptation of A Christmas Carol puts a contemporary twist on Dickens' classic tale, writes Alan O'RiordanReview: A Christmas Carol, Gate Theatre, Dublin

Move over quinoa.Everything you need to know about fonio, the ancient grain we’ll all be eating in 2020

The former heptathlete and all-round super woman chats to Lauren Taylor about how to stay fit in pregnancy and body confidence after a baby.Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill: ‘There’s still a lot of stigma attached to exercising pregnant’

Behaving aggressively is a stage many toddlers go through. The author of The Wonder Weeks explains how parents should deal with kids who kick & bite.Ask an expert: How can I stop my toddler kicking and biting?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »