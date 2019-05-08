NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

KPMG: 'Government should have cause to take control of broadband plan if firm fails'

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 06:53 PM

The Government should include a clause in any contract allowing the State to take control of the national broadband plan if the firm involved fails to meet its obligations under the 25-year deal.

KPMG issued the stark advice in a 194-page independent report to officials in December, saying the clause is needed to stave off any potential attempts to change the contract at a later date.

In a detailed document released alongside two dozen other files on Wednesday, the global auditor firm said the broadband plan will only work if the contract is watched closely by officials to ensure it is acted on.

While saying the service could be implemented, the independent auditors said if the David McCourt-led consortium is "unable or unwilling" to live up to its side of the deal the Government should be able to step in and take the project into public control.

"If implemented and monitored appropriately, the contract should provide Government with mechanisms to exercise oversight over the deployment and long-term operation of the network.

The contract should also provide a mechanism for Government to take ownership of the network if at any time the company is unable or unwilling to deliver the services in accordance with the contract over the next 25 years.

"However, a contract is only effective if properly implemented by both parties... The contract will only be effective if an appropriately skilled and resourced multi-disciplinary Government team is put in place to appropriately implement the contract.

"This is now a critical factor for the successful delivery of the national broadband plan," the report read.

In separate advice in the same document, KPMG also said that given the fact the contract is focused on providing high-speed broadband to 536,000 homes nationwide, it is realistic that the company and the Government's cost predictions may differ.

READ MORE

'My Department has a different view', says Donohoe as he defends broadband plan

KPMG said the situation reflects the "large scale and high risk profile of the project". However, the group said it is "not possible" at this stage to know which figures are correct and that "only the passage of time" will clarify the matter.

"It is not possible to say with certainty which set of assumptions is correct and only the passage of time will allow that assessment to be made," the report read.

Noting issues such as the planned "claw back" of any extra income generated by the broadband plan, the KPMG report said the planned contract offers "protections" for Government.

However, it added: "A contract is only effectively if it is appropriately adhered to and implemented by both parties."

More on this topic

Halting broadband plan would marginalise rural communities, says civil servant overseeing project

Finance Minister: 'National Broadband Plan is a risk, but one worth taking'

'My Department has a different view', says Donohoe as he defends broadband plan

Govt officials: National broadband 'plan b' poses too many problems and should not be considered

More in this Section

Lyra's killers 'no better than paedophiles', says her partner

Man found in solicitors’ office claiming he was homeless, has burglary conviction quashed

CAB told solicitor Gerald Kean that man wounded in Regency shooting was a client, jury told

Union warns Govt to reduce public sector working hours or face wage demands


Lifestyle

The people behind the city's newest - and coolest - festival

Long live life: Dr Eva Orsmond on how to slow down your biological clock

Derval.ie teams up with Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon

Chef Asma Khan: ‘Women as collectives have the strength to withstand everything’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »