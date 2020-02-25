News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Korean man travelled to Ireland and ended his life, court told

Korean man travelled to Ireland and ended his life, court told
By Gordon Deegan
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 04:50 PM

A 29-year old man travelled almost 6,000 miles from South Korea last June with the declared intention of ending his life here.

Garda Ruth O’Sullivan told the Clare coroner’s court in Ennis that Chin Won Choi from the Korean city of Daegu was last seen by his family on June 3 “and they stated that he intended to travel to Ireland to take his own life”.

Four days later on June 7, Liscannor man, Cormac McGinley was out for a walk at Kilmacreehy beach between Liscannor and Lahinch when he came across the remains of a dead man.

The beach is located around 12km from the Cliffs of Moher and Mr McGinley told the inquest that the body had only recently washed up as he walked the beach the morning before on June 6 and had not seen it then.

READ MORE

Cork brothers and sister who lived close to windfarm settle actions for €225k

However, mystery surrounded the identity of the remains of the Asian man as there was no ID found on his body; the remains were brought to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

Gardai took fingerprint and DNA samples from the remains of Mr Choi and contacted Interpol and the Missing Persons’ Bureau. However, it wouldn’t be for another 17 days before there was a break-through in the efforts to identify Mr Choi.

Garda O’Sullivan told the coroner’s court that the Korean embassy contacted Gardai on June 24 to say that a Korean person was missing in Ireland. The Korean embassy arranged to get DNA specimens from his mother and his father in Korea.

A senior official from the Korean embassy told the inquest she received a phone call last June “from our Minister of Foreign Affairs informing me there were concerns for a Korean national who had entered Ireland”.

The inquest was told that Mr Choi visited his mother on June 3 and made his way to Ireland on June 4 at around 10pm. Immigration authorities here said that Mr Choi had only €500 with him upon entry and had said he was on a short trip.

After Mr Choi’s father came to Ireland to formally identify his son’s remains, Garda O’Sullivan and the embassy official attended with Mr Choi at Shannon crematorium last July for the cremation of his son’s remains.

Mr Choi’s family found a letter where their son said that he no longer wished to live.

No evidence was heard at the inquest as to when, how or where Mr Choi entered the water. However, County Coroner, Isobel O’Dea, stated that the cause of death was poly-trauma consistent with a fall from a height.

Ms O’Dea stated that “we have no idea as to how Mr Choi came to be at the beach. We don’t know if it was suicide or an accident".

Samaritans freephone 116123, email jo@samaritans.org; Freecall Pieta House at 1800 247 247

READ MORE

Council seeks more time as court hears no application to cease works made against family hub

More on this topic

Cork brothers and sister who lived close to windfarm settle actions for €225kCork brothers and sister who lived close to windfarm settle actions for €225k

Kieran Greene found guilty of murdering Patricia O'ConnorKieran Greene found guilty of murdering Patricia O'Connor

Intellectually disabled man gets urgent hearing of appeal over refusal to halt wardship inquiryIntellectually disabled man gets urgent hearing of appeal over refusal to halt wardship inquiry

Meath woman who fell as bus moved off loses €60k damages claimMeath woman who fell as bus moved off loses €60k damages claim


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Coronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – TánaisteCoronavirus and Brexit negotiations add pressure to form government – Tánaiste

Trócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than menTrócaire study: Disasters resulting from climate change kill 14 times more women than men

Man held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe releasedMan held in Keane Mulready-Woods murder probe released

Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country Athlone horse trainer's stables hit for third time in 11 years as flooding impacts several areas across country


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps advises us to research, plan and keep our heads during online auctionsHow to keep your head during an online auction

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s growing resentful of her widowed mum’s needy behaviour.Ask a counsellor: My mother is so clingy since losing my dad – what can I do?

Amid all the uncertainty, this year’s London Fashion Week has quietly set about its task of asking how women will dress for the decade ahead, writes Paul McLauchlan.The trends you'll be wearing next season - from London Fashion Week

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »