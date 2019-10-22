News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Kodie's death should spur nations to do more on fishing safety, lawyer says

Kodie Healy
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 03:12 PM

The recent tragic death of a young fisherman in West Cork should spur nation states to do more to foster a culture of safety in the fishing industry, a global maritime conference has been told.

Leading Irish marine lawyer, Michael Kingston, who has devoted his life to campaigning for maritime safety following the death of his father in the 1979 Whiddy Island disaster, made his comments at the Ministerial Conference 'Safe Fishing, Legal Fishing', in Spain which is being attended by representatives from 46 countries.

Mr Kingston, from Goleen in West Cork, said he knows the family of Kodie Healy, whose body was recovered just over a week ago from Dunmanus Bay four days after he went missing while fishing alone in his small inshore boat.

As he chaired a panel discussion at the conference in Torremolinos, Mr Kingston asked delegates to remember Mr Healy.

He revealed how his sister, Mary, was among the hundreds of people involved in the search for Kodie's body. And he revealed how his father, Tim, gave Kodie's grand-father, Paddy Healy, a lift into a local village, as he drove to work at Gulf Oil just hours before he died in the Betelgeuse tanker explosion in Bantry Bay on January 7, 1979. His body was recovered eight months later.

Mr Kingston said his "heart bleeds" for Kodie's mother, Samantha, and his father John-Paul.

"And I want them to know that here in Torremolinos the world grieves for their son and that this terrible loss not will, but has, spurred all nations to look after our fishing community, to help them and keep them safe," he said.

"The circumstances of his loss are unclear at present, but it happened very close to land and it took some time for the emergency services to be alerted. He was fishing alone.

"He was a young boy, who adored the sea, and had dreams of making his life at it.

But he needed support to make him safe, and we as industry and regulators have an obligation to help our fisherman to do the right thing where safety is concerned.

"We should have harnessed Kodie’s incredible youthful enthusiasm to be a seafarer, a fisherman, and worked with him to harness that brilliant, bright and beautiful energy to make him safe - representative of the aims of what our panellists have spoken about today."

Mr Kingston said he and his family paid a heavy price for the failure to implement regulation and he said Kodie's death should remind nation states of the importance of ratifying regulation that has been agreed.

He again called on the government to ratify the Cape Town

Agreement for Fishing Vessel Safety - a landmark agreement which aims to strictly enforce safety levels for fishing vessels over 24m.

It has been ratified by Germany, Spain, Belgium, France, Denmark, Iceland, the Netherlands, and Norway.

But Ireland ranks alongside Croatia, Lithuania, Bulgaria as having failed to ratify it.

