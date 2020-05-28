Knocknaheeny car crash near site of February accident brings back trauma for victim's mother

A grieving mother says a car crash near her home on Cork’s northside — in which the occupants of a car involved fled the scene — forced her to relive the horror of her daughter’s death in a crash nearby.

Jennifer Haynes spoke out on social media just hours after the incident which took place only yards from her home on Harbour View Rodd in Knocknaheeny — the same stretch of road where her 16-year-old daughter, Kimberly O’Connor, died in February.

Kimberly suffered fatal injuries when the car in which she was a front-seat passenger struck a wall near her home. One of four siblings, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two teenage boys, who were passengers in the car, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Cork University Hospital, while the teenager believed to have been at the wheel at the time of the incident left the scene but later presented himself at Mercy University Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí said at the time that the 19-year-old Seat Toledo in which they were travelling was a so-called “company car”, which could have been bought for a few hundred euro.

Gardaí are now investigating all the circumstances surrounding a two-car crash in almost the same spot on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at around midnight when a Lexus was in collision with a Toyota, driven by a fast-food delivery man in his 30s.

It is understood that the Lexus tried to overtake the Toyota, spun out of control, and flipped onto its roof, before its occupants fled.

Gardaí are still trying to establish if it was stolen or was a so-called ‘company car’.

Emergency services including members of Cork City Fire Brigade and HSE paramedics attended the scene.

The delivery driver was taken to Mercy University Hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident to contact them.

In a Facebook post, Ms Hayes said the incident so close to her home forced her relive her horror of her daughter’s crash.

She said that those involved have “no respect” whatsoever and walk away from things as if they were nothing.

Sinn Féin TD for the area, Thomas Gould, said there are now mounting calls from residents for traffic calming in the area.

He said: “I don’t think those involved in this latest incident set out to crash but this incident has caused huge hurt and trauma and has forced many people to relive the horror of what happened in February.

“They just don’t understand the hurt that others are going through.

“Gardaí need extra resources to tackle an upsurge in joyriding across the city.”