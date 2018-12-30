NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Knifeman targets hospital worker in Belfast

Sunday, December 30, 2018 - 11:59 AM

A knife was pulled on a hospital worker in North Belfast during an attempted hijacking, police said.

It happened shortly after midnight on the Crumlin Road as the woman was returning to her car in Fleetwood Street near the Mater hospital.

A PSNI statement said: “As she approached it, a male ran towards her and so she attempted to get into the vehicle quickly and lock the doors.

“However, he grabbed the door handle before she was able to do so, swore at her and told her to get out of the vehicle.

This was a frightening episode for this woman to experience as she finished a hospital shift helping others.

“She fought back against the assailant who then pulled a knife which is described as being six to seven inches in length.

“He threatened her and caught her arm with the knife, ripping the sleeve of her jacket. The woman, who is in her 20s, then ran back towards the hospital to raise the alarm.

“Although she was not physically injured in the incident, she was left very shocked by what happened.”

READ MORE: 'A complete lack of understanding of ordinary people' - Howlin says Taoiseach is out of touch

Her attacker is described as being 5ft 5in in height, of skinny build and wearing a dark-coloured hat or hood. He was also wearing a dark tracksuit with stripes down the arms of the top and dark bottoms.

He was not wearing gloves, was clean-shaven with some stubble and spoke with a Belfast accent.

The PSNI added: “This was a frightening episode for this woman to experience as she finished a hospital shift helping others and we are appealing to the public for help.

“We believe the man left Fleetwood Street and made his way up the Antrim road to the Vicinage Park area where he was picked up by a silver-coloured car.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

PSNI

Related Articles

Relationships between police and community in west Belfast have ‘deteriorated’

Belfast bouncing back from Primark fire as footfall figures soar

Ex-soldier stands by his evidence around fatal 1971 shooting of man in Belfast

Five charged over Belfast cannabis haul

More in this Section

Over 400 drivers caught speeding in four days

Mother and child injured in burglary at Co Meath home

Tonight's Lotto numbers are in...

Carraountoohil walker owes rescue to cente in Houston


Lifestyle

My teenage daughter wants her breasts enlarged surgically. What should I say?

Opinion: Emma Stone has called turning 30 ‘bittersweet’ – this is why it’s actually great

What is lazy eye, why does it matter and what should parents look out for?

Here's some space-saving hacks for homes with limited room

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »