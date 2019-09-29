News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Knife-wielding teenagers raid Cork pizza restaurant

Nasir Khan, owner, at Heaven Pizza, Classes Lake Retail Park outside Ballincollig, Co. Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 10:00 PM

Takeaway staff were threatened at knifepoint and one worker was beaten with a brush handle during a terrifying armed raid in Cork over the weekend.

Gardaí are now hunting for two raiders, believed to be in their teens, one of whom may be walking with a limp after he fell while escaping.

The incident occurred at the Heaven Pizza outlet in the Classes Lake retail park in Ballincollig at around 11.30pm on Saturday.

Two males, each wearing what Heaven Pizza owner Nasir Khan described as Halloween masks, entered the restaurant and takeaway. They were both armed with knives.

Mr Khan’s parents were among those on duty behind the counter as the raiders ordered staff to lie on the floor.

His mother, who is in her 40s, grabbed a brush handle to confront the raiders.

But one of the suspects grabbed the brush, threatened her at knifepoint, and used the brush handle to beat her husband as he lay on the ground.

The raiders grabbed a quantity of cash from the tills and fled on foot, through the Classes Lake housing estate towards the Meadows area.

Despite his injuries, Mr Khan’s father pursued the raiders, first in his car and then on foot.

One of the raiders slipped and fell, suffering what appeared to be a nasty leg injury. His accomplice helped him to his feet and they ran off.

Gardaí were on the scene quickly, but the raiders had escaped. Investigators conducted a forensic examination at the restaurant yesterday and detectives hope that CCTV from the restaurant and retail park will help.

The suspects are believed to be aged in their teens. Both were wearing dark clothing, tight trousers, and masks. One was about 5ft 8in in height, the other a few inches taller. 

Mr Khan said he plans to enhance night-time security on the premises after this and a spate of other incidents involving teenagers in recent weeks.

Mr Khan said that a pair of girls, aged 13 or 14, caused severe disruption at the restaurant earlier on Saturday at around 5.30pm.

“We had families in the restaurant at the same time, and these two young girls were so drunk we had to ask them to leave,” he said.

He said there has been an increase in anti-social activity since a 24-hour bus service linking Ballincollig to Carrigaline was introduced.

More on this topic

Shy Shay shrugs off ‘heroism’ tag after receiving award for river rescueShy Shay shrugs off ‘heroism’ tag after receiving award for river rescue

€1.25m paid out over footpath incidents ‘could have been used to fix them’€1.25m paid out over footpath incidents ‘could have been used to fix them’

Mary Elmes - Lessons from history must not be forgottenMary Elmes - Lessons from history must not be forgotten

Remembering Mary Elmes: A remarkable woman who ‘got things done’Remembering Mary Elmes: A remarkable woman who ‘got things done’


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Thousands protest in London against prosecution of ‘Soldier F’ over Bloody Sunday deathsThousands protest in London against prosecution of ‘Soldier F’ over Bloody Sunday deaths

Here are the OPW sites that got the most visitors in 2018Here are the OPW sites that got the most visitors in 2018

Hundreds join ‘march for choice’ abortion rally in DublinHundreds join ‘march for choice’ abortion rally in Dublin


Lifestyle

Ruth O’Connor catches up with Ireland’s most famous tailor, Louis Copeland, when he visits Cork to survey progress on the new Louis Copeland & Sons shop, which opens this month.Louis Copeland measuring up new Cork store

I was educated in Dublin where I studied marketing and design in Mountjoy Square but after I graduated, I took the decision to emigrate to Portugal for five years.You've Been Served: Nisea Doddy, head sommelier at The Shelbourne

I went to Holy Faith in Clontarf in Dublin and I still have a big group of friends from school. These days, like most people, we use a WhatsApp group to communicate! Overall, school was an amazing experience for me.School Daze with Nadia Forde: ‘I was quiet and studious’

We are all familiar with the names of the eight planets that orbit our sun (and poor old Pluto, which remains somewhat controversially re-classified as a dwarf planet).Sky Matters: Ireland has the chance to name a star and a planet - any ideas?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »