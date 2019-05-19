NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Knife crime leading the young down disastrous blind alley – archbishop

Sunday, May 19, 2019 - 12:57 PM

Knife violence involving young people in Ireland is a disastrous blind alley, the Archbishop of Dublin has warned.

Diarmuid Martin said he was “shocked and saddened” by recent stabbing incidents in the country.

His comments come after the fatal stabbing of teenager Azzam Raguragui, 18, at Finsbury Park in Dundrum last Friday.

The 18-year-old, who due to sit his Leaving Certificate next month, was on his way to prayers at a nearby mosque with a group of friends when he was stabbed.

The death has highlighted concerns about knife crime incidents in Ireland.

Archbishop Martin raised the issue in his homily at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Dublin on Sunday morning.

READ MORE

Irishman's business falls victim to hackers after visit from Hollywood actor

“Once again, I am shocked and saddened to see further incidents of senseless stabbings and knife crimes – especially among young people – in our city and in our country and in other countries,” he said.

“They take away an innocent life, they shatter a future full of hope, and they destroy the tranquillity of families.

“The lives of young perpetrators and their families are also ruined. Knife violence among young people is truly a disastrous blind alley.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Seamus Lawless search may not go ahead due to safety concerns, expert warns

More on this topic

Online dating blamed for closure of Knock Marriage Introductions service after 50 years

Former mayor says plans for Kilkenny mosque rejected over traffic management, not religion

Banned American preacher calls Charlie Flanagan 'a wicked and evil person'

Extremist atrocities: Religion can be used to mask hatred

More in this Section

Legislation planned to protect long-term renters from eviction

Family of man missing on Everest launch fundraising campaign

Less than half of litter fines paid, report finds

‘Limited’ increases could damage Defence Forces morale


Lifestyle

Mind matters: DJs band together for a tribute to The Prodigy's Keith Flint

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »