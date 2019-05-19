Knife crime leading the young down disastrous blind alley – archbishop

Knife violence involving young people in Ireland is a disastrous blind alley, the Archbishop of Dublin has warned.

Diarmuid Martin said he was “shocked and saddened” by recent stabbing incidents in the country.

His comments come after the fatal stabbing of teenager Azzam Raguragui, 18, at Finsbury Park in Dundrum last Friday.

The 18-year-old, who due to sit his Leaving Certificate next month, was on his way to prayers at a nearby mosque with a group of friends when he was stabbed.

The death has highlighted concerns about knife crime incidents in Ireland.

Archbishop Martin raised the issue in his homily at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Dublin on Sunday morning.

“Once again, I am shocked and saddened to see further incidents of senseless stabbings and knife crimes – especially among young people – in our city and in our country and in other countries,” he said.

“They take away an innocent life, they shatter a future full of hope, and they destroy the tranquillity of families.

“The lives of young perpetrators and their families are also ruined. Knife violence among young people is truly a disastrous blind alley.”

- Press Association