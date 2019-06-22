News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kitesurfer in difficulty rescued off Cork coast

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 22, 2019 - 02:05 PM

A kitesurfer has been rescued off the west coast of Co Cork.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI lifeboat was called to the aid of a kitesurfer who had got into difficulties off Harbour View in Courtmacsherry Bay just after midday today.

The distress alarm was raised by observers on the shore who saw the person in difficulty offshore with his kite and immediately contacted the rescue services.

The lifeboat located the casualty within 15 minutes and took the person from the water and into the safe surrounds of the lifeboat.

The kitesurfer was very relieved to be rescued and has now been assessed and brought safely ashore.

The conditions at sea today were windy with a good strong swell in this area which is very popular with wind and kite surfers.

It was a fast callout today and the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Station DLA Dermot O Mahony praised the crew for assembling so quickly this morning and said it was good that people on shore acted rapidly in alerting the rescue services when they saw what was happening.

