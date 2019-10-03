Kite surfer rescued; Windsurfer in Kerry reaches safety after being blown offshore

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal until 6am tomorrow morning;

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Sligo and Leitrim from 6pm until 6am tomorrow;

A status orange wind warning will take effect in Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick at 6pm until 6am tomorrow;

The storm is expected to make landfall around north Mayo late this evening.

Update: A status yellow wind warning for the island of Ireland has ended but Storm Lorenzo is still expected to bring heavy wind and rain to the north-west overnight.

A status yellow rainfall warning remains in place for the Connacht, Leinster and Ulster areas until 6am on Friday, Met Eireann said.

The weather forecaster also issued a further wind warning for Co Leitrim and Co Sligo, with speeds of up to 65 km/h expected.

Very heavy rainfall is still expected in northern parts of Connacht and Ulster.

Mayo County Council has reported no damage to property in the county so far.

We strongly advise the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs & harbours along the coast tonight. Remember Stay Back, Stay High and Stay Dry! If you see someone in difficulty in the sea or on the shore dial 999 or 112 and ask for Coast Guard #Lorenzo #IrishCoastGuard pic.twitter.com/hMM9T27GRs — Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) October 3, 2019

The Irish Coast Guard advised people to stay away from coastal areas for the duration of the storm which is expected to have calmed down by Friday morning.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Centre said the impact of Storm Lorenzo will continue to be felt in coastal areas along the west and southwest coast.

Meanwhile, a status orange gale warning remains in place for coastal waters and the Irish Sea.

Strong winds and large waves will affect western and southern coasts throughout the night, with the potential for coastal flooding and damage.

Update: The ESB says more than a thousand customers are without power.

The worst affected areas are around Swinford in Co. Mayo and Collooney in Sligo.

Met Eireann has said it will stay very windy tonight in western and southern counties with strong to gale force southwest winds and some further damaging gusts, combined with very high seas.

Rain overnight also, with some very heavy falls in parts of north Connacht and Ulster and spot flooding. Lows of 8 to 11 degrees Celsius. pic.twitter.com/tqzyZRq7WZ— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 3, 2019

Head of Forecasting at Met Eireann , Evelyn Cusack says heavy rain could lead to localised flooding in some areas:

Ms Cusack said: "For the north-west, in particular, and parts of Connacht and the north Midlands there is going to be some heavy spells of rain tonight.

"Not all the time but we are talking about 40-50mm in places, so because the ground is saturated that's why we are saying there is a risk of flooding locally."

A windsurfer who went missing off the Kerry coast tonight has been found safe and well.

The alarm was raised at 7.22pm, when the young man got into difficulties.

The lifeboat launched immediately and rushed 14 nautical miles from the station in gale force 9 conditions.





The Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 from Shannon was also tasked along with Dingle Coast Guard.

He was blown off shore off Brandon Bay in West Kerry and ended up near another beach 7km away - some 40 minutes after he went missing. The lifeboat was almost on scene when they were told he was safe and well.

Valentia Coast Guard said the man, a UK national, made his own way ashore and did not need to be taken to hospital.

Ger O’Donnell, Fenit RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: "As Storm Lorenzo continues, we would remind everybody to take note of the weather forecast and Stay Back – Stay Dry – Stay High. If you see someone in difficulty or are concerned about somebody’s whereabouts on or near the water use VHF channel 16 or dial 112, and ask for the Coast Guard."

Earlier: Kite surfer becomes first person injured in Storm Lorenzo

By Sarah Slater

A kite surfer has become the first person to be injured as a direct result of Storm Lorenzo.

The man was rescued from Lady’s Island Lake close to Tacumshane and Broadway late this afternoon.

The Irish Coast Guard Sikorsky helicopter Rescue 117 was tasked out of Waterford Airport to assist in the emergency situation.





A spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard said: “The kite surfer came down hard in the storm and broke his leg. Ambulance services called in the Coast Guard to rescue him and then the (Air and Sea) helicopter to evacuate him.”

The injured man was brought to Waterford Regional Hospital for treatment. The lake which surrounds Our Lady’s Island is a popular kite surfing area.

The spokesperson added: “Irish Coast Guard teams have so far responded to six incidents.With the worst of the weather still to arrive please heed the warnings and stay away from exposed coastal areas.”

They along with the RNLI have already issued joint warnings to the public concerning safety and reminded people to pay particular attention to personal safety while outdoors - especially those along the coastline.

They also asked that walkers avoid any exposed areas, including the seafront as strong gusts may expose them to unnecessary danger.

Coast Guard Operations Manager Derek Flanagan said: “We wish to remind everybody to take note of the weather forecasts and we are reminding walkers to ‘Stay Back – Stay Dry – Stay High’.

While RNLI Lifesaving Manager Sean Dillon added: "Our lifeboat crews have been busy this year and are ever ready to answer any call for help.

"However, they would always prefer that people take advice and stay safe during storm warnings than put themselves and others at risk by their actions.”

Scores of people took to the official Facebook page of Rescue 117 venting their concerns at the news of an injury.

One said: “I don't believe it, wind surfing after all the weather warnings today. Thank God for rescue 117,” while another added: “Well done rescue 117. Stay safe.”

However some were outraged at the surfer and how he did not head the warnings.

One said: “Do people have nothing to do and go surfing in a storm? People just don't listen to the warnings and put other lives at risk. Be safe out there, thank you for all you do.”

The remarks were backed up by others commenting, with one adding; “Some clowns are putting rescue 117 lives in danger because they are too stupid to listen to those that know. Stay at home”.