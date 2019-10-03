Huge waves slam against the rocks at Long Strand and Owenachincha beaches in West Cork during Storm Lorenzo. Pic: Andy Gibson

A status yellow wind warning is in effect for the entire country until 6pm;

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal until 6am tomorrow morning;

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Sligo and Leitrim from 6pm until 6am tomorrow;

A status orange wind warning will take effect in Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick at 6pm until 6am tomorrow;

The storm is expected to make landfall around north Mayo late this evening.

Update: The ESB says more than a thousand customers are without power.

The worst affected areas are around Swinford in Co. Mayo and Collooney in Sligo.

Head of Forecasting at Met Eireann , Evelyn Cusack says heavy rain could lead to localised flooding in some areas:

Ms Cusack said: "For the north-west, in particular, and parts of Connacht and the north Midlands there is going to be some heavy spells of rain tonight.

"Not all the time but we are talking about 40-50mm in places, so because the ground is saturated that's why we are saying there is a risk of flooding locally."

Earlier: Kite surfer becomes first person injured in Storm Lorenzo

By Sarah Slater

A kite surfer has become the first person to be injured as a direct result of Storm Lorenzo.

The man was rescued from Lady’s Island Lake close to Tacumshane and Broadway late this afternoon.

The Irish Coast Guard Sikorsky helicopter Rescue 117 was tasked out of Waterford Airport to assist in the emergency situation.





A spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard said: “The kite surfer came down hard in the storm and broke his leg. Ambulance services called in the Coast Guard to rescue him and then the (Air and Sea) helicopter to evacuate him.”

The injured man was brought to Waterford Regional Hospital for treatment. The lake which surrounds Our Lady’s Island is a popular kite surfing area.

The spokesperson added: “Irish Coast Guard teams have so far responded to six incidents.With the worst of the weather still to arrive please heed the warnings and stay away from exposed coastal areas.”

They along with the RNLI have already issued joint warnings to the public concerning safety and reminded people to pay particular attention to personal safety while outdoors - especially those along the coastline.

They also asked that walkers avoid any exposed areas, including the seafront as strong gusts may expose them to unnecessary danger.

Coast Guard Operations Manager Derek Flanagan said: “We wish to remind everybody to take note of the weather forecasts and we are reminding walkers to ‘Stay Back – Stay Dry – Stay High’.

While RNLI Lifesaving Manager Sean Dillon added: "Our lifeboat crews have been busy this year and are ever ready to answer any call for help.

"However, they would always prefer that people take advice and stay safe during storm warnings than put themselves and others at risk by their actions.”

Scores of people took to the official Facebook page of Rescue 117 venting their concerns at the news of an injury.

One said: “I don't believe it, wind surfing after all the weather warnings today. Thank God for rescue 117,” while another added: “Well done rescue 117. Stay safe.”

However some were outraged at the surfer and how he did not head the warnings.

One said: “Do people have nothing to do and go surfing in a storm? People just don't listen to the warnings and put other lives at risk. Be safe out there, thank you for all you do.”

The remarks were backed up by others commenting, with one adding; “Some clowns are putting rescue 117 lives in danger because they are too stupid to listen to those that know. Stay at home”.

In Kerry, a windsurfer who was reported missing in the Maharees was found safe and well.

The Irish Coast Guard Rescue 115 helicopter were called to the scene along with Fenit Lifeboat and Dingle Coastguard.





The windsurfer, however, had managed to make his own way ashore having been driven north by strong winds