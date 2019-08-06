News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kinsale RNLI dispatched to assist yacht returning from Fastnet race

Miss Sally Anne Baggy assisting Jump and Shout now back to Kinsale.
By Roisin Burke
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 04:23 PM

Kinsale RNLI were called out this morning to assist a yacht returning from the Fastnet Race held over the weekend.

The Fastnet Race is held every two years over a course of 608 nautical miles (1,126 km). It is organised by the UK's Royal Ocean Racing Club.

The race is named after the Fastnet Rock, which the race goes around.

RNLI boat Miss Sally Anne Baggy II assisted the yacht from a position just south of the Old Head this morning.

The Irish-flagged A35 'Jump and Shout now' was brought to Kinsale by the RNLI.

This story originally appeared in The Echo.

