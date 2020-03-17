News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Kinahan's 'main man' has €350k worth of drugs seized

Kinahan's 'main man' has €350k worth of drugs seized
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - 04:22 PM

Garda anti-gang units have delivered a blow to one of the country’s biggest drug traffickers after seizing around 5kg of cocaine and several encrypted devices.

The 38-year-old is considered the Kinahan cartel’s “main man” in the Clondalkin area of west Dublin.

In a planned operation, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau searched a premises in Ballyfermot, south west Dublin, on Monday.

In a statement, Garda HQ said a substance suspected to be cocaine, but awaiting confirmatory tests, was seized. They said it had an estimated street value of €350,000 — equivalent to around 5kg of cocaine.

“In the course of an ongoing intelligence-led investigation, targeting an organised crime group, in the Dublin Metropolitan Region, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and a Special Crime Task Force, undertook a search of a premises located in the Cherry Orchard area of Ballyfermot,” it said.

READ MORE

'A crisis for workers and families' - TD says State should 'step in' and help small businesses

“A substantial quantity of a substance suspected to be cocaine (to be confirmed through forensic analysis) was seized along with encrypted communications devices, in the course of this search.

“The estimated street value of the controlled substance that has been seized, is in the region of €350,000.”

It said a male, aged 29, was in the premises when they entered and was arrested. He was brought to Clondalkin Garda Station and detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Following the seizure, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads Garda Special Crime Operations said: “The Garda Síochána is alert to the fact that particular criminals and organised crime groups may continue to operate while we are tackling issues associated with the existence of the coronavirus (Covid-19) or may attempt to take advantage of its existence.

“For this purpose, each of the bureaus within special crime operations is targeting particular criminals and OCGs who are known or suspected to engage in a wide range of criminal activity and will continue to do so until the virus no longer represents a problem within the communities we serve”.

The person behind the gang is considered by gardaí to the Kinahan cartel’s “main man in Clondalkin”.

Described by sources as “no fool”, he operates a substantial drug trafficking operation across the west Dublin area.

He himself has been linked to a number of gangland murders and attempted murders, including a murder plot against a senior figure in the Hutch grouping.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Harris wants everyone 'on call for Ireland' as recruitment drive for medical workers commences

More on this topic

Man, 29, arrested following seizure of €350k of cocaine in DublinMan, 29, arrested following seizure of €350k of cocaine in Dublin

€7k worth of drugs seized in Co Cork€7k worth of drugs seized in Co Cork

'Giving information works' - Labour TD praises community for helping authorities in €1.5m seizure'Giving information works' - Labour TD praises community for helping authorities in €1.5m seizure

Man arrested as gardaí seize €45k worth of drugs in Limerick Man arrested as gardaí seize €45k worth of drugs in Limerick


TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Charities lose millions as fundraisers are cancelledCharities lose millions as fundraisers are cancelled

Advisor calls to suspend bills for two monthsAdvisor calls to suspend bills for two months

Govt advises against non essential overseas travel; 15,000 Covid-19 infections predicted by month's endGovt advises against non essential overseas travel; 15,000 Covid-19 infections predicted by month's end

Arlene Foster – Draconian measures taken in NI to tackle coronavirusArlene Foster – Draconian measures taken in NI to tackle coronavirus


Lifestyle

Head chef at Michelin-starred Aniar, JP McMahon’s new cookbook is a celebration — and a historical dispatch — of Irish food, writes Joe McNamee.A taste of tradition: JP McMahon's food bible

With the release of a new Boomtown Rats album and book, Bob Geldof talks to Hannah Stephenson about grief, fame and the scourge of social media.Bob Geldof on grief, fame and social media: ‘Life ... if you do it you get through it’

BEGORRAH and bejaysus, we’ve had a rough auld time of it in Hollywood over the years.From Darby O'Gill to far and Away: The worst depictions of Ireland on the big screen post print

As digital alternatives to a traditional current account become more popular and the big name banks in Ireland annoy many with their fees and charges.Making Cents: Lowest interest rate in the bag for An Post

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »