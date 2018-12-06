Killer of Justine Valdez died due to gunshot wound to the arm, chest - inquest

The killer of student Justine Valdez (24) died from a gunshot wound to his arm and chest.

Mark Hennessy (40) was shot by a Garda at Cherrywood Business Park, Co Dublin on May 20 last.

Family members including Mr Hennessy's parents attended the opening of an inquest into his death at Dublin Coroner’s Court.

Mr Hennessy’s father Michael Hennessy stood in the witness box as evidence of how he identified the body of his son was read out in court.

“On May 21 2018 at 4.25pm in Dublin City Morgue I formally identified the body of my son to Sergeant Georgina Reilly,” Mr Hennessy said in his deposition.

An autopsy was conducted by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan on May 21 2018.

The cause of death was given as a gunshot wound to the arm/chest.

The matter was referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) and Senior Investigations Officer Nicholas Harden said he was seeking a six-month adjournment to allow investigations continue.

Mr Harden confirmed to coroner Dr Myra Cullinane that criminal proceedings are being contemplated and applied to the court for a copy of the post-mortem report.

“The investigation is ongoing, we are a seeking six-month adjournment to allow for further investigations and to meet our obligations under article 2,” Mr Harden said.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest for further mention on June 6 2019 and extended condolences to Mr Hennessy’s family.

“It is never easy for anyone to come to this court and very difficult for you,” the coroner said.