News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Killarney the engine of growth for Kerry tourism - report

Killarney the engine of growth for Kerry tourism - report
Ladies View in Killarney, Co Kerry. Photo: iStock.
By Anne Lucey
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 01:14 PM

Killarney is the main engine of growth when it comes to tourism in Kerry, according to a new report.

“Killarney is the driver, the engine of growth,” Kerry County tourism officer John Griffin told Kerry County Council.

Research by the state tourism agencies, Failte and Tourism Ireland, as well as by the council itself at heritage sites in Kerry, was outlined. The American market followed by the German accounted for most overseas visitors to Kerry.

Kerry visitor numbers were up 52% between 2013 and 2018 to over 2.35 million, “a phenomenal increase”, the tourism officer said.

Some 26.5% of the 1.1m domestic visitors to the countyy in 2018 were from County Cork, followed by Co Dublin at just over 18%.

Challenges facing the Killarney and Kerry market included the concentration of arrivals into Dublin and with a second runway that would increase even further, Mr Griffin said.

But the overall turn against air travel - “flight shame” - would also be a factor.

Brexit had led to a dip in confidence among Germans and Spaniards, but that confidence was returning, he said.

However the pattern of continued growth had changed in 2019, the hotelier and Killarney councillor Niall O’Callaghan said.

“This year was a very trying year. It was way down for businesses,” Cllr O’Callaghan said. Vat increase had added to the difficulty.

He also said there was a need to smarten up in marketing with state of the art apps, not brochures.

“That’s where we’re at. Phones and apps. We don’t want to be behind, we want to be in front,” said Cllr O’Callaghan who relied on social media and live video rather than door-to-door for his canvass in May.

Mr Griffin also said that China was an emerging market that needed to be tapped into.

READ MORE

Irish firm launches country's first coffee cup recycling scheme

More on this topic

Kerry County Council defends itself after ranking as worst in key transparency indicators Kerry County Council defends itself after ranking as worst in key transparency indicators

Kerry finds show grafitti is nothing new and Daniel O'Connell might even have indulgedKerry finds show grafitti is nothing new and Daniel O'Connell might even have indulged

Michael Healy-Rae treated for smoke inhalation after fire in officeMichael Healy-Rae treated for smoke inhalation after fire in office

3,000 bulbs and counting ... Killarney's Christmas tree of light is unveiled 3,000 bulbs and counting ... Killarney's Christmas tree of light is unveiled


KillarneyKerryTOPIC: Kerry

More in this Section

Two men charged with fatal shooting in LucanTwo men charged with fatal shooting in Lucan

State ‘not in business of bailing out FAI’State ‘not in business of bailing out FAI’

'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers 'That process of reform is still far from complete' - FAI board members meet Ministers

Intoxicated’ prison officer refused entry to inspectorIntoxicated’ prison officer refused entry to inspector


Lifestyle

Do pets cause asthma? Can you still exercise? Liz Connor explains everything you need to know.4 myths about asthma you should probably stop believing

How about ditching plastics, becoming a vegan gardener or stopping impulse buying?These are the best gardening New Year resolutions for 2020 – how many will you do?

From gyms and games rooms to a home cinema, the possibilities are endless. By Luke Rix-Standing.9 ways to make the most of a spare room

Don’t let ‘prosecco face’ get you down, says Katie Wright.5 party season skin problems and how to deal with them

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »