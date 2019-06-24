Killarney sewer network to be investigated after 'significant' blockage last year

The entire sewer network in Killarney is to be investigated in what Irish Water says is the first survey of its kind on such a scale.

It follows what emerged as a “significant” blockage a year ago exacerbated by, fats, oils, grease and baby wipes in the main sewer, which led to sewerage from the main public sewer backing up. It entered the River Flesk near the Lough Leane, bypassing the water treatment plant.

Warning signs about toxic algal scum have been erected on the shoreline of the lake in recent weeks after the death of a dog from suspected poisoning in the Deenagh River. It is a major tributary of Lough Leane, the largest of the Killarney lakes at the heart of the tourist industry.

Kerry County Council said blue-green algae has been detected and the signs were precautionary.

Both Irish Water and Kerry County Council insist the Killarney Waste Water Treatment Plan is working well.

The blockage of the main sewer line from the stormwater chamber to the water treatment plant on April 30 2018 was “significant enough to result in a backup of the flows in the sewer line resulting in an overflow to the river Flesk,” according to the EPA following a site visit by an inspector.

The blockage occurred in the Woodlawn and Muckross area. It was caused by a piece of timber and “exacerbated” by a build up of wet wipes, fats, oils and greases in the overflow chamber according to EPA and Irish Water.

The EPA raised a concern about the whole sewer network in Killarney with Irish Water and issued instructions after discovering there was no screen at the storm water chamber/sump near the Flesk River.

The “series of requirements,” by the EPA on Irish Water includes establishing if there are any other storm water chambers/sumps in County Kerry similar to that which saw the discharges into the River Flesk, “and ensure that they are part of a proactive inspection and maintenance programme”, according to the inspector’s report.

Irish Water has also been told to carry out a cleaning programme and install “high-level alarms” in the storm water chamber/sump concerned.

Irish Water said: “Killarney WWTP is operating in full compliance with its wastewater discharge licence and other environmental regulations.”

No overflow issues have been reported recently in this area, it said, adding the operation of all sewers is monitored on an ongoing basis and asking the public to report any overflows.

It also announced that: “Irish Water, working in partnership with Kerry County Council, has commenced a project, which includes surveying the condition of the existing sewer network in Killarney as part of a longer term project to determine what future investment is required to improve their operational functionality.”

This is the first time surveys of this scale are being carried out and will allow Irish Water to assess the capacity, condition and performance level of the sewer network, it said.

A contractor has been appointed and the surveys will commence later this year, it added.

A study almost 20 years ago into the enrichment of Lough Leane identified farming, septic tanks and forestry as major culprits in the build up of phosphates.

Meanwhile, the latest EPA survey of the lakes of Killarney, which was carried out in 2016-2018 finds the overall quality in the three lakes is moderate to good.