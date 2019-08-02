News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Killarney Racecourse appeals planning refusal

Killarney Racecourse appeals planning refusal
File photo of Killarney Racecourse
By Seán McCárthaigh

Reporter

Friday, August 02, 2019 - 05:40 AM

The future of a popular entertainment venue at Killarney Racecourse is under threat after it was refused retention planning permission by Kerry Co Council.

The Killarney Race Company, owner of the racecourse, has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála to try to overturn the council’s recent decision which refused to sanction the use of a building at the racecourse for staging concerts and other events.

The racecourse venue operates six nights a week between April and October principally for staging Celtic Steps — a concert of Irish dancing. The building which forms part of the main grandstand on the racecourse also hosts singing and musical instrument classes, exhibitions, and conferences.

Council planners refused the application as they were not satisfied that the retention of the existing entertainment venue would not cause noise pollution.

The council said it considered that the proposed development would “seriously injure the amenities and depreciate the value of properties in the area”.

Tests on the building found noise levels coming from the venue were “excessive” and “higher than desirable”.

Residents from two local estates, Priory Paddocks and The Demesne on Ross Road had made submissions in which they expressed concerns about noise and traffic coming from the racecourse complex.

The racecourse’s owners had applied for retention permission for the venue after the council ruled that the change of use of a bar and dining room to a theatre during the summer months required planning permission. The matter arose after a member of the public complained that the use of the building to stage the Celtic Steps show was unauthorised under planning legislation.

In its appeal to An Bord Pleanála, the company claims it met with the council in order to regularise the change of use, but the issue of noise was never raised in discussions with either planning or enforcement officials.

“Noise was not flagged as an issue, rather change of use and retention were the issues to be addressed,” the company said.

The company said it is committed to completing upgrade works to the building to address concerns raised about noise levels.

The racecourse owners said they appreciate that the council is trying to ensure that the amenities of local residents are appropriately protected.

They maintained that all events would finish no later than midnight. A decision on the appeal is due to be made by November 26.

READ MORE

Latest: Former Garda, 50s, dies in Co Cork crash

More on this topic

Long-living Fungie makes splash in record booksLong-living Fungie makes splash in record books

Bathing restrictions in place at award-winning Kerry beach after lightning strike at pumping stationBathing restrictions in place at award-winning Kerry beach after lightning strike at pumping station

Almost one third of 90 townlands in South Kerry Gaeltacht uninhabitedAlmost one third of 90 townlands in South Kerry Gaeltacht uninhabited

Motorists asked to avoid Farranfore due to burst water main Motorists asked to avoid Farranfore due to burst water main

TOPIC: Kerry

More in this Section

Bid for Best Dressed Lady crown almost comes unstuckBid for Best Dressed Lady crown almost comes unstuck

JNLR results: Marian Finucane enjoys a rise in listenersJNLR results: Marian Finucane enjoys a rise in listeners

Man rescued on Connemara shoreline after trapping leg during rising tideMan rescued on Connemara shoreline after trapping leg during rising tide

One in five primary school pupils in classes of 30 or more last yearOne in five primary school pupils in classes of 30 or more last year


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by.August 2, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »