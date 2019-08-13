News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kilkenny student one of only two girls to hit top marks nationwide in Leaving Cert

Ellen O’Carroll with her exam results. Photo: Presentation Secondary School Kilkenny
By Sarah Slater
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 01:41 PM

A Kilkenny student scored eight H1s in her exams.

Ellen O’Carroll from Lisdowney sat er exams at the Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny city.

It is the second year in a row a student at the all girls school that a pupil attained top results.

Ellen is just one of five students nationwide and one of two girls in the country to achieve eight H1s.

On her results Ellen revealed she was “shocked” at her top marks.

I’m a bit shocked. I’m still shocked I was to really expecting it at all. My Mam started crying when I told her I got eight H1s.

“I hope to get the points for my course. I want to do science in UCD next year so that was what I hoped to get the points for.

“I made sure it was important I got some free time. I went to the gym during the year. Definitely getting away from the books for a while does clear the mind and I found it very good.”

Shane Hallahan Presentation Girls School in Kilkenny said: "We are delighted to announce that Ellen O'Carroll received 8 H1s today, just one of 5 people in the country to do so.

"Ellen has always been a focused and hard-working student. Congratulations to her and well done to her teachers and parents. Well done to her classmates on their wonderful results also. Very proud of you all!"

