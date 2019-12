One person is in a critical condition in hospital after a car crashed in Co. Kilkenny this morning.

Gardaí are at the scene on the N77 just north of Kilkenny City, near Ballyragget.

The road is partially closed between Ballyragget and Jenkinstown, and traffic is being diverted.

The female casualty, whose age is not known, has been taken to St Luke's Hospital in critical condition.