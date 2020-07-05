News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Kildare player scoops 500k prize in Daily Millions draw

Kildare player scoops 500k prize in Daily Millions draw
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 12:32 PM

A Lotto player in Co Kildare is €500,000 richer today after scooping the top prize in the Daily Million Plus draw last night.

The National Lottery have confirmed that the winning ticket was bought in Kilcock in the north of the county.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Doolan’s Centra store on the Courtown Road in Kilcock.

Shop owner Colm Doolan was in disbelief when he found out the lucky ticket was sold in his store.

“It’s hard to get my head around the fact that somebody walked into our store yesterday and walked out with a ticket worth a €500,000," he said. 

"We’re going to enjoy the celebrations in-store today and we’ll be making sure that they check their tickets so they don’t miss out on this amazing prize.”

The National Lottery is now asking its Daily Million players in Kilcock and the surrounding area to check their tickets carefully.

More on this topic

The Lotto numbers are in...The Lotto numbers are in...

Lucky Mayo shopkeeper sells third winning Lotto ticket since 1989Lucky Mayo shopkeeper sells third winning Lotto ticket since 1989

One winner of €2.8m Lotto jackpotOne winner of €2.8m Lotto jackpot

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

TOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Covid-19: One person has died and 11 new cases confirmedCovid-19: One person has died and 11 new cases confirmed

Rare beaked whale trapped in Wicklow Harbour not expected to surviveRare beaked whale trapped in Wicklow Harbour not expected to survive

Five arrested after 'violent disorder' incidents in Co WestmeathFive arrested after 'violent disorder' incidents in Co Westmeath

UUP call for 'independent inquiry' to investigate coronavirus guideline breaches at Bobby Storey funeralUUP call for 'independent inquiry' to investigate coronavirus guideline breaches at Bobby Storey funeral


Lifestyle

Cross rope bridges strung across the Atlantic or visit reimagining of time gone by; whatever you fancy doing, you’ll find it in Ulster.Staycations 2020: Take your pick from these great things to do in Ulster

Peter Dowdall has advice on caring for these perennial favouritesLook after your peonies and they'll brighten your garden

A routine smear test picked up Eileen Rushe's cancer when she was in her early 30s. It was a long road to recovery, says Arlene Harris.In check: Why every woman must get a cervical screening test

And we’re back! Ireland’s tourism and hospitality industry rebooted on Monday, with a ripple of giddy enthusiasm across the country, as byways and motorways whirred with the national great escape.What's a hotel visit like these days? Tom Breathnach checks in

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »