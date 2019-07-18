News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kildare plane crash investigation shows aircraft rapidly lost height and hit the ground 30 seconds later

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 04:04 PM

A preliminary investigation into a plane crash, that resulted in the deaths of two men in Kildare, shows it rapidly lost height and hit the ground 30 seconds later.

Jim Price and Aidan Rowsome died after the plane crashed into a field in Belan, County Kildare last month.

This preliminary report by the Air Accident Investigation Unit Ireland said the engine power of the light aircraft was reduced as the aircraft maintained around 3,200 feet.

Witnesses who saw the aircraft at different times told investigators it appeared to be flying normally

There were no witnesses to the final moments of the accident.

At 6.21pm the light aircraft rapidly lost height and hit the ground 30 seconds later at a field in Belan County Kildare.

Two men died as a result of the crash.

The AAIU said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and a final report will be published in due course.

