Kildare gardaí seeking public assistance in search for missing man

Monday, November 05, 2018 - 09:00 PM

Kildare gardaí are asking for the public's help to find a 35-year-old man reported missing from Newbridge since the end of last month.

Khalid Elmusbahi was last seen on October 28 at approximately 9.30am on Main St, Piercetown.

He's described as being 5' 7'', of medium build with brown eyes and tight-cut black hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a green tracksuit top and green pants.

Anyone who has seen Khalid, or can help to find him, is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on (045) 440180, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

