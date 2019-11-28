News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Kildare care workers win right to wear football jerseys to work

Kildare care workers win right to wear football jerseys to work
File photo of a Kildare football jersey.
By Gordon Deegan
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 03:08 PM

A group of care assistant workers in Co. Kildare have secured an "away win" with the Labour Court recommending that they can wear their football tops to work.

The row over dress code between workers and management at care organisation, Inspire Wellbeing, broke out after management’s plan to prohibit the wearing of football jerseys at work.

A group of care assistants at Inspire Wellbeing’s Dunfirth Farm site in Co. Kildare had previously worked for the Irish Society for Autism (ISA) before their posts were transferred to Inspire Wellbeing on October 15, 2018.

SIPTU and Inspire Wellbeing clashed at the Workplace Relations Commissions (WRC) over the football top issue where a resolution couldn’t be reached resulting in the case going before the Labour Court.

Now, in a ruling with two other Labour court members, Deputy Chairwoman of the Labour Court, Louise O’Donnell has recommended that the Inspire Wellbeing staff in Dunfirth Farm be allowed wear their football jerseys in the same manner as previously applied.

She added: “However, staff from Dunfirth Farm should not be permitted to wear football jerseys to any training days, conferences or seminars where Inspire Wellbeing workers from other locations are attending.”

At the Labour Court, SIPTU claimed that, traditionally, staff of the Irish Society for Autism had a right to wear football jerseys to work and are seeking to retain that right as employees of Inspire Wellbeing.

SIPTU claimed that the dress code is a change to their members' current work practices, custom and practice and terms and conditions of employment.

SIPTU said that it has always been accepted in Dunfirth Farm that football jerseys are part of ordinary everyday dress.

The union pointed out that one of the aims of the service is to ensure that service-users and staff when out and about look like “buddies” .

READ MORE

Chief Justice rebuffs govt claims on new personal injuries judicial body

SIPTU also argued that the wearing of jerseys has never caused any issues in this workplace.

Inspire Wellbeing - which has its HQ in Belfast - pointed out to the Labour Court that their Dress Code policy clearly prohibits wearing of "clothes with emblems, logos or advertisements; e.g. football tops”.

The organisation stated that it is a company-wide policy and cannot be amended specifically for the staff based at Dunfirth Farm

Inspire Wellbeing pointed out that as an all-Ireland organisation, Inspire Wellbeing want to have a consistency of approach across the organisation and that a casual form of dress was and still is encouraged at Dunfirth Farm.

SIPTU countered that it is unfair that the only reason the staff are not being allowed to wear their jerseys is because of the employer’s desire to have a consistency of approach to this issue.

More on this topic

'Loyal' cleaner awarded €7.5k for 'unfair treatment' following return to work after weightloss surgery'Loyal' cleaner awarded €7.5k for 'unfair treatment' following return to work after weightloss surgery

School ordered to pay €3.5k over refusal to take TY student with nut allergy on school trip to FranceSchool ordered to pay €3.5k over refusal to take TY student with nut allergy on school trip to France

Man failed to spot sleeping colleague in aircraft holdMan failed to spot sleeping colleague in aircraft hold

Sleeping airport worker had lucky escape after passenger heard banging from aircraft hold, unfair dismissal case hearsSleeping airport worker had lucky escape after passenger heard banging from aircraft hold, unfair dismissal case hears


workplace relationsTOPIC: Workplace Relations Commission

More in this Section

Garda Commissioner ‘concerned’ about right-wing extremism in IrelandGarda Commissioner ‘concerned’ about right-wing extremism in Ireland

Garda chief: Lunney case shows rule of law is being upheld in border regionGarda chief: Lunney case shows rule of law is being upheld in border region

Referral of FAI audit to gardaí 'appropriate and proper' - Fergus O'DowdReferral of FAI audit to gardaí 'appropriate and proper' - Fergus O'Dowd

Fire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency DepartmentFire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency Department


Lifestyle

The cold hard frost of these late November mornings do a wonderful thing to our winter root vegetables, especially the parsnip.Currabinny Cooks: Cooking up cosy parsnip recipes

Dr Liam Healy, clinical lead for stroke services at Cork University Hospital (CUH)Working Life: Dr Liam Healy, clinical lead for stroke services at CUH

My family tells me I have bad breath. What would you suggest?Natural health: 'My family tells me I have bad breath'; My digestion has slowed down'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »